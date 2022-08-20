Home Sports Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer for Fofanatie Lemans soon and still want to join Arsenal_Jacobs_Ben_Player
Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer for Fofanatie Lemans soon and still want to join Arsenal

2022-08-20 23:16
Original title: Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer for Fofanatie Lemans soon to join Arsenal

Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer for Fofanatie Lemans soon and still want to join Arsenal

Live it on August 20. According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea is expected to make a third offer for Fofana soon.

In the third round of the Premier League, Leicester City played against Southampton, Fofana was not on the list, Tielemans was on standby, Rodgers said before the game: “If you have any players with a bad mentality, you can’t take them, of course we also can not.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs says Fofana is keen to join Chelsea and the Foxes have not received a third offer from the Blues, but it is expected to come soon. As for Tielemans, he still wants to join Arsenal.

