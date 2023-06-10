Reporter: Milan competes with Villa and other teams. Tielemans can be exempted from signing players and ask for an annual salary of 5 million euros – yqqlm

Original title: Reporter: Milan competes with Villa and other teams, Tielemans can ask for an annual salary of 5 million euros for visa-free players

The latest from journalist Daniele Longo,Aston Villa, AC Milan, Roma, GalatasarayBoth plan to exempt the 26-year-old Belgian midfielder from Leicester City this summer windowThielemans. Because it is visa-free, Tielemans insisted on asking for an annual salary of 5 million euros. AC Milan is still in the competition and hopes to contact players again this Saturday.

The reporter said that after Leicester City was relegated, Tielemans, whose contract expired, would definitely leave the team. Since he was a free agent, the player insisted on asking for a new contract with an annual salary of 5 million euros. Milan are still in contention and will approach Tielemans again this Saturday in an attempt to reach a mutually acceptable offer. But in the Premier League, Villa coached by Emery will participate in the European war next season. They are willing to meet the salary requirements of Tielemans. The only advantage of Milan is that they can participate in the Champions League. In terms of salary, it is difficult for Milan to compete with the Premier League teams. .

The 26-year-old Tielemans is 1.76 meters tall and a right-footed player. He can play in front of and behind the middle of the midfield. He is good at organizing offense and passing the ball. The player's current value in Germany is 30 million euros. Tielemans has played a total of 37 games for Leicester City in all competitions this season, including 32 starts, contributing 4 goals and 2 assists.

