2023-03-13

Source: Shot China

Original title: Reporter: Mrs. Wu Xinghan made too much trouble. The Shandong team asked him to rest at home temporarily.

Beijing time on March 12th news, Chinese football in 2023 has been a mess from the beginning of the year to the present. A layer of salt, its influence even surpassed the investigation of Li Tie and Chen Xuyuan.

related news:

﻿Replay of the Wu Xinghan incident: From derailment to betting on football and kicking matches, it lasted for nearly two months and intensified

Recently, there have been media reports that Wu Xinghan has been suspended three times by the Shandong Taishan team. Regarding this news, media person Li Pingkang revealed: Previously, some media people reported that Wu Xinghan was suspended from training by the Taishan team, which was verified as false information. At present, it is only because Mrs. Wu Xinghan made too much trouble, the club asked Wu Xinghan to rest at home. So far, Taishan Club has not given Wu Xinghan any formal punishment!

It has been almost two months since the Wu Xinghan incident happened. From the initial derailment in marriage, it has now involved issues such as gambling, match-fixing and dual nationality. The situation has developed to this point. It is no longer possible for the Shandong Taishan Club and the Chinese Football Association. It’s under control.Return to Sohu to see more

