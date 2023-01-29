Original title: Reporter: Paris plans to take 15 million euros before the winter window closes to take away Shik players worth 60 million euros

According to the latest news from German “Sky Sports” reporter Florian Plettenberg, Paris plans to introduce Inter Milan’s main central defender before the winter window closesSkriniarThe offer is 15 million euros, the player’s worth in Germany is 60 million euros, and there are only 5 months left in the contract.

The media stated that Skriniar has reached a personal agreement with Paris. He has agreed to join Paris. The winter window is about to close. Paris plans to send an offer of 15 million euros to Inter Milan to persuade the Nerazzurri people. Skriniar has no intention of renewing his contract with Inter Milan. If Paris offers 15 million euros to Inter Milan and does not let people go, Skriniar will choose to join Paris on a free transfer in the summer window. Therefore, in the winter window It is the last chance for the Nerazzurri to cash out Skriniar.

The 27-year-old Skriniar is 1.88 meters tall, a right-footed central defender, and has a strong ground confrontation ability. He is one of the best central defenders in Serie A. The player is currently worth 60 million euros in Germany. The current contract Until June 30, 2023. So far this season, Skriniar has played a total of 27 games for Inter Milan in all competitions, including 24 starts, 1 assist, and 1 own goal.

