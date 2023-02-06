Original title: Reporter: The Football Association is determined to solve the wage arrears, even if the 12 Chinese Super League teams will still play in the new season without mentioning salary cuts

Live it, February 6 News On February 7, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Professional Football Club Federation (preparatory group) will hold a professional league work conference for the new season in Xianghe. The meeting will focus on the league admission policy, league registration and participation policy and business development. According to reporter Ma Dexing, although there are a lot of theories and rumors surrounding the professional league after the Spring Festival, the general principle of the new season is still the word “stability”, to survive and develop in stability, and strive to gradually revive.

In the professional league in the 2023 season, the full implementation of the home and away system has undoubtedly been finalized. The most serious situation at the moment is to completely solve the club’s wage arrears. Originally, according to the original vision of the Chinese Football Association, the problem of historical wage arrears was completely resolved before December 31 last year, and last year’s salary problem was resolved before January 31 this year. However, considering the reality, in order to buy more time for clubs to solve the problem of wage arrears, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation and the Chinese Football Association are likely to appropriately relax the deadline, that is, before the deadline for professional league access, let all clubs The club settles the matter thoroughly.Therefore, clubs still have more than two months to resolve this issue.

One thing is very clear, that is, clubs that owe wages, whether they are Chinese Super League, Chinese A or Chinese B clubs, will no longer be allowed to continue participating as in the previous season. Problems left over from history.

In addition, there is another very important change,Once the registration qualification is canceled because of wage arrears, the replacement method will no longer be used in the new season. That is to say: if one or two or two or three clubs in the Chinese Super League cannot qualify for the competition due to unresolved wage arrears issues, the Chinese Super League clubs that were relegated last season or the top-ranked Chinese Premier League clubs will not be allowed to enter the Chinese Super League ranks. It is understood that both the Chinese Football Association and the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation have prepared for the worst, that is, even if there are only 12 clubs left in the Chinese Super League, the 2023 Chinese Super League will still be played.Because to meet the entry requirements of the AFC Champions League, that is, the top league teams must play 27 rounds in a season, the Chinese Super League may adopt the method of adding a cycle, that is, under the normal 18-team participation situation, the main team in a season The double round of the away game consists of 34 rounds. Assuming there are only 12 teams, it will become a three-round round with a total of 33 rounds.

In recent days, the topic of player salary cuts and salary limits has suddenly become a hot topic on the Internet again. There are even rumors that the Chinese Football Association will further issue a salary cut order. On the basis of the original salary limit, the salary of professional players Further decrease. But at least so far, no definite news has been obtained. If the Chinese Football Association asks for a further salary cut, it will seriously damage the interests of the players. Although the competitive level of Chinese football is not high, this must not be a reason to damage the interests of players, not to mention that most players participating in professional leagues have not enjoyed the “bonus” of “Golden Dollar Football”. Moreover, the current salary of 3 million euros for foreign aid is not very high. If it is discounted in half as rumored by the outside world, the quality of foreign aid can be imagined. Also because of this,After extensive understanding, research and research, the Chinese Football Association will no longer take the initiative to raise salary cuts. In the 2023 season, the Chinese Football Association will continue to implement the salary standards originally introduced.

Of course, a possible change in the future is: in the past, when confirming whether players and club staff have received their salaries, the Football Association generally issued a salary confirmation form, and the players or staff signed for confirmation. There have been cases of forgery. so,In the new season, the Chinese Football Association may propose to use the monthly bank statement as the official certificate, and it is the only certificate, to confirm that the club is no longer in arrears of wages.

In addition, whether the “U23 policy” and “U21 policy” will be cancelled, whether the foreign aid of the Chinese Super League should be in line with the AFC Champions League, whether the Chinese Super League should be in line with the Asian competition system, and implement multi-year adjustments. These will also be discussed at this meeting. discuss.

(Driesen)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: