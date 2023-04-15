Reporter: The performance in the opening stage will determine the trend of Qingdao Manatee. The three towns have great hopes of defending the title_Shandong Taishan_Season_中超

Original title: Reporter: The performance in the opening stage will determine the trend of Qingdao Manatee. The three towns have great hopes of defending the title

Live Broadcast, April 15th In an interview with the Jinan Times, Qingdao Manatee and team reporter Pan Lichao were cautiously optimistic about the team’s prospects for the new season. He believed that the performance at the beginning stage will largely determine the success of Qingdao Manatee’s new season. trend.

——Does Qingdao Manatee, who is active in the transfer market, have the potential to become a dark horse?

Qingdao Manatee is indeed very active in the introduction of domestic and foreign aid, using up 5 foreign aid quotas, and has also introduced a number of players with experience in the Super League for domestic aid. But among the five foreign players, four have no experience in the Chinese Super League, and only Forbes played for Wuhan Changjiang last season. Forbes scored 12 goals last season, which is really good, but the ability of the other 4 foreign players has yet to be tested by the Chinese Super League.

Judging from the schedule, Manatee played Shenzhen in the first away game. As a new team that has been away from the Chinese Super League for ten years, Qingdao Manatee must have many shortcomings in experience, and it is still relatively difficult to score points. In the second round, they played away against Henan, in the third round, they played against Guoan at home, and in the fourth round, they played against Sanzhen at home… Facing these opponents, Qingdao Manatee can only fight hard. The performance at the beginning of this season will be very important to the trend of Qingdao Manatee throughout the season. We also hope that Qingdao Manatee can show its strength in the Super League in the new season.

——Looking forward to the Qilu Derby in the new season

The Qilu Derby is indeed very interesting, and this will also be the first time the two teams have met in the Super League after ten years. I took a look at the schedule. The first round of the Qilu Derby this season will be held in the tenth round on May 28 at the home court of Qingdao Manatee. As far as I know, many Qingdao fans are already staring at the tickets for this game. Because many fans of Shandong Taishan also go to school or work in Qingdao, so for Shandong Taishan, they will also enjoy home court treatment. At that time, the scene will definitely be very hot. In addition, Liu Yang and Song Long of Shandong Taishan are both players from Qingdao. And Qingdao Manatee’s Liu Junshuai, Liu Chaoyang and Hao Haiyi also played for Shandong Taishan before. At that time, there will definitely be many interesting things in the duel between the two teams.

——How do you view the championship situation in the new season?

At present, it seems that the championship of the Chinese Super League in the new season is basically the strong teams of Shandong Taishan, Wuhan Three Towns, Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Seaport and Shanghai Shenhua. From the perspective of the schedule, the Chinese Football Association has also made great efforts. From April 15th to April 30th, the first 4 rounds of games average 4 days. For example, the three towns of Wuhan played against Shanghai Haigang and Beijing Guoan in the first two consecutive games, and then they had to play two consecutive away games. Shandong Taishan will encounter Shanghai Shenhua and Beijing Guoan. In the first few rounds of competition, the intensity was already full, and the attention was still very high.

Judging from the Super Cup game, the three towns of Wuhan are indeed in very good condition, while Shandong Taishan is still a bit slow. If the three towns of Wuhan can win Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Haigang in the first two home games, with their strength, there is still great hope of defending the title.

