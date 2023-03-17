Original title: Reporter: Taishan team will warm up for 3 games in Shanghai training camp, Delgado and Leonardo will find it difficult to stay

Live Broadcast, March 15 According to reporter Niu Zhiming, during the Shanghai training camp, the Shandong Taishan team also plans to continue with three warm-up matches.

On March 15th, the Shandong Taishan team, which was training in Shanghai, played a warm-up match with the Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun. Relying on the goals of Zheng Zheng, Delgado, Moises and Qi Tianyu, the Taishan team won 4-2.

The Taishan team arrived in Shanghai on the 12th, and played the first warm-up match on the 13th. They drew 0-0 with the Chinese team Shanghai Jiading Huilong. On the 13th and 14th, the Taishan team returned to the team with two consecutive foreign players. Moises and Fellaini arrived in Shanghai and participated in the team’s joint training successively.

Next, the Taishan team will have 3 warm-up matches in the training camp in Shanghai. It is initially scheduled to conduct warm-up matches with Dalian natives, Henan Songshan Longmen and Changchun Yatai to further inspect the players and adjust their skills and tactics. The first official game of the Taishan team in the new season has been determined to be the Super Cup on April 8. Before that, the Taishan team will also have a warm-up match with Zhejiang on April 1. At that time, the Taishan team will have a more organized lineup.

Judging from the time node, the Taishan team’s international team is expected to return to the team at the end of March, and Sun Zhunhao will also return at that time. If all goes well, the Taishan team will have a complete lineup as early as March 30.

Judging from the current situation, it is very difficult to adjust the Taishan team’s foreign aid lineup. The existing five foreign aids have contracts. Delgado can still only play as a foreign aid. The possibility of him leaving the team on loan is not small. In addition, Leonardo has not returned to the team. He also has a contract with the Taishan team, but in the current Taishan team system, it is very difficult to get playing time.

(Driesen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: