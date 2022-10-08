Original title: Reproduce the miracle!Fu Jiajun beats Higgins 147 in the final game and will fight O’Sullivan in the final

On the evening of October 8th, Beijing time, the 2022 Hong Kong Snooker Masters ended the semi-final competition. The local famous player Fu Jiajun played a god-level performance. After saving the match point, he scored the fifth shot of his career with a perfect score of 147, copying Hendry and Osage. Li Wen’s miraculous performance, Fu Jiajun 6-5 lore Higgins to advance to the final. In another game, the two attacking madmen teamed up to score 5 shots and break 100. O’Sullivan fell behind 1-4 to win 5 games in a row, defeated Robertson 6-4, and advanced to the final to compete with Fu Jiajun for the championship.

Hong Kong star Fu Jiajun used to be the first snooker brother in Asia. He suffered from eye diseases in recent seasons and missed many events. This season, he only qualified for the competition through wild cards. In the Hong Kong Masters, Fu Jiajun participated as a local leader. In the quarter-finals, he defeated the strong enemy Selby 5-2. In the semi-finals, his opponent was “Wizard” Higgins, who scored 6 times in various competitions last season. In the final, he won 5 runners-up, and the quarter-finals of this station reversed Trump 5-4. The two have met 22 times, and Fu Jiajun has 11 wins, 2 draws and 9 losses, with a slight advantage, but the last time they met was in the 2016 Scotland final.

In the first game, Fu Jiajun took the lead in the opening stage, but he handed over the ball with only 22 points in the perimeter. Then Higgins scored 105 points in a single shot and broke the 100 to win the first game. In the second game, Higgins has another The performance of 50 points in a single shot, but Fu Jiajun later responded with 76 points in one shot to win the game, and the total score came to a 1-1 tie. At the beginning of the 3rd game, Higgins continued to improve his offensive performance. After winning this game with 68 consecutive points, he scored 83 points to win the 4th game, and the total score came to a 3-1 lead.

After a 15-minute break between the rounds, Fu Jiajun scored 61 points in the 5th round to regain a round. In the 6th round, Higgins did not equalize the score. He scored 4-2 with a single stroke of 91 points and continued to maintain the advantage of two rounds. With the support of the home fans, Fu Jiajun continued to counterattack. After scoring 70 points in a row to reverse the 7th game, he won the color ball in the 8th game and the score came to a 4-4 tie. In the crucial ninth game, Higgins finished the second break with 105 points in a single stroke, and came to the match point 5-4 first.

The deciding game became a game recorded in history. Fu Jiajun attacked the black ball after starting the long stage. Under great pressure, he scored a single stroke of 147 to clear the stage and defeated Higgins 6-5 to advance to the final. Fu Jiajun scored the fifth full score in his personal career, which was also the 180th according to official statistics. He also became another player after Hendry and O'Sullivan to score 147 in the final game. Fu Jiajun's wonderful performance ignited the enthusiasm of the fans at the Hung Hom Stadium.

O'Sullivan wins five games in a row and reverses Robertson 6-4

"Rocket" O'Sullivan won the 7th personal world championship last season, tying the Crucible record held by Hendry. In this event, O'Sullivan won 5-0 in the quarter-finals of this station, and local female player Wu Anyi, in the half The opponent in the final is Robertson, a post-80s star, who has maintained his peak form in recent seasons. Last season, he won 4 championships in 5 finals, and defeated Williams 5-3 in the quarter-finals of this event. The two have played against each other 33 times before, O'Sullivan has a slight advantage with 19 wins and 13 losses, but Robertson has maintained a complete victory in the last 3 matches.

In the first game, O'Sullivan quickly entered the state as soon as he came up. After the stalemate in the opening stage, he fought the ball and got the chance to get on the phone. This perimeter rocket scored 72 points in a single shot to easily complete a one-shot victory, leading 1-0 in total. In the second game, O'Sullivan was still the first to get started, but after scoring 49 points in a row, he made a simple bottom pocket black ball. Win this game, the total score came to a 1-1 tie. At the beginning of the third game, Robertson's offensive feeling improved in an all-round way. After getting started in this game, he scored 105 points in a single shot and broke 100. In the fourth game, Robertson scored another 100 points.

After the 15-minute break, O'Sullivan scrambled for the safety ball in the opening stage of the fifth inning. O'Sullivan posted too much power and directly leaked the bottom pocket. Robertson scored 135 points with one shot to break the 100-clearance, and broke the 100-4-4 in the third consecutive inning. 1 lead. In the 6th inning, Robertson made another overrun from the stage. When he had a chance to get the match point in one fell swoop, he scored 27 points in a row and then lost the bottom pocket with a simple black ball. In the round, the total score was 2-4 to narrow the difference. In the 7th game, O'Sullivan made a mistake after scoring 45 points in a row. After that, the two fought for the last red ball and coffee ball for a long time. O'Sullivan seized the opportunity to win the game. In the 8th game, Robertson took the lead After scoring 13 points in a row, he made a mistake, and then the second shot was 21-0 and the ball was not scored. O'Sullivan seized the opportunity to break 100 in a single shot, and the total score came to a 4-4 tie.

In the crucial ninth inning, Robertson's hand continued to be in the doldrums. After scoring 22 points in a row, the simple middle-pocketed pink ball made a swaying error. O'Sullivan seized the opportunity to break 100 with one stroke. After winning four consecutive innings, he took the lead with a total score of 5-4. Come to match point. In the 10th inning, O'Sullivan scored 24 points in a row and failed to make it in the long stage. Robertson then chased and interrupted at 50 points with a single shot. O'Sullivan scored a wonderful turn over the bag under the long-term defense, and then completed the reversal and won. In this game, after winning five games in a row, he reversed Robertson 6-4 with a total score and advanced to the final of the Hong Kong Masters and will compete with Fu Jiajun for the championship. (breathing wind)

Attachment: Fu Jiajun five strokes 147
1. 2000 Scottish Masters vs Dahdi
2. 2012 World Open VS Celtic
3. 2015 Masters vs. Bingham
4. Gibraltar Open 2015 vs Boulder
5. 2022 Hong Kong Masters VS Higgins

