Republic of Ireland: Vera Pauw makes 75 calls as she trims World Cup squad

Vera Pauw has guided Republic of Ireland to a first major tournament

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw said informing omitted players of their World Cup fate was “devastating” as she made 75 telephone calls when deciding her 31-strong training squad.

Pauw also called the players left out a second time and said the Football Association of Ireland will provide support to those who missed out.

The final 23-player squad, plus three reserves, will be named on 29 June.

“I am very much aware that I have broken dreams,” said Pauw.

“It’s elite sport, you have to make choices. I wish I could bring them all but we can’t,” added Pauw, who said she “had to stop for a moment” because the calls to players were so difficult.

“Believe it or not, with all the clubs and everybody, on one day I had to make more than 75 phone calls.

“I called every single player again to see how they are doing. We have offered them support because it can have a real impact on their moods and their way forward.

“It’s devastating and it will have an impact on careers also. We have not been taking it lightly.”

‘Difficult World Cup decisions still to be made’

Dutch manager Pauw said “the tightest decisions” are yet to come when narrowing down her final squad before the announcement.

Because Aoife Mannion was not named in the 31 but is likely to be included if fit, up to nine players could be cut from the training squad for the final 23 that go to the World Cup.

However, an additional three players will travel to Australia as reserves to be injury back-up before the tournament and also to help with training and preparation.

The Republic of Ireland’s first game is against co-hosts Australia on 20 July before matches against Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

“After all the talks and analysis that we have done, we are sure about this squad,” Pauw added.

“Every player that comes into the camp has the same chances [to make the final squad]. We have to make our final decisions on the basis of what you show in camp.

“That is for everybody. Of course, we all know there are a few that are pretty sure about their place, but for any other player that is on that fringe of the squad, it is completely open.

“The proof of that is Lucy Quinn. For the USA games she was coming in off a standby list. The penny needs to drop on the tactical part and, with her, it dropped just in time.

“She was player of the match and, at her club, she was a four-time player of the match.

“It can happen like that with any player and we will stay open until the last second of the decision.”