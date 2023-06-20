Rest in peace hero! The Ukrainian champion fell in battle with the Russian occupiers

Since February 24 last year, when the Russian aggressor invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands of men have died on both sides. Among them there are also a number of important athletes defending the country. Another of them was the Ukrainian kickboxing champion and only twenty-two-year-old Maxim Bordus.

A native of Kyiv volunteered for the armed forces of the attacked country in May of last year. He spent most of his time with his unit in the battles near Ukrainian Lyman, later he was to be transferred to the Azov Regiment at his own request.

According to available information, the Ukrainian champion fell in fierce battles in the Zaporozhye region on June 11.

“You died a hero defending your country. Rest in peace.” Dozens of expressions of condolence in memory of Maxim Bordus are carried in such a spirit.

