Home » Rest in peace hero! The Ukrainian champion fell in battle with the Russian occupiers
Sports

Rest in peace hero! The Ukrainian champion fell in battle with the Russian occupiers

by admin
Rest in peace hero! The Ukrainian champion fell in battle with the Russian occupiers

Since February 24 last year, when the Russian aggressor invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands of men have died on both sides. Among them there are also a number of important athletes defending the country. Another of them was the Ukrainian kickboxing champion and only twenty-two-year-old Maxim Bordus.

A native of Kyiv volunteered for the armed forces of the attacked country in May of last year. He spent most of his time with his unit in the battles near Ukrainian Lyman, later he was to be transferred to the Azov Regiment at his own request.

According to available information, the Ukrainian champion fell in fierce battles in the Zaporozhye region on June 11.

“You died a hero defending your country. Rest in peace.” Dozens of expressions of condolence in memory of Maxim Bordus are carried in such a spirit.

See also  How inefficient is the Russian military?

You may also like

Alexander Hermann also draws the line

JL Bourg: signed JeQuan Lewis

Chasing Dream jumped out of the contract and...

he had already been attacked by the pack

ÖFB: U21 team faces the final endurance test

Italy at the Volleyball Nations League 2023, De...

Shanxi Zhangbi Gubao team faces Fujian team in...

Mexico, coach Cocca away after the flop in...

Coach Gerrard rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi...

Anett Kontaveit: Former WTA Tour world number two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy