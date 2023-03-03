Home Sports Restore physical fitness and improve morale-directly hit the first training session of national football coach Jankovic
Restore physical fitness and improve morale-directly hit the first training session of national football coach Jankovic

2023-03-03 13:47:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Authors: Gong Bing, Xiao Shiyao, Liu Bo

“Good (good)” “Excellent (very good)”. On the afternoon of the 2nd, at the No. 19 training base of the China Football (South) Training Base, the first training session of the new head coach of the Chinese Men’s Football Team, Alexander Jankovic, was held here. While arranging training subjects, he kept encouraging the players, aiming to boost morale.

The training started at 16:35 and lasted about 70 minutes. The training content included two-person passing, four-person running passing, 60-meter running (accelerated running + relaxed running), group passing and grabbing, etc. 24 players including Wu Lei, Wu Xi, Zhang Linpeng and Tan Long participated in the training. Limited by his physical condition, Exxon participated in some joint training, and then participated in individual training with Jiang Guangtai and Ren Hang in the rehabilitation group.

The reporter saw at the scene that the training intensity was not too high. Relevant persons from the national team introduced that Jankovic’s first training session was aimed at improving the physical fitness of the players. He will train them for nine days to reach the state of the game, and will play three warm-up matches in Haikou to prepare for the friendly match with the New Zealand team. Fully prepared.

At the media meeting on the 1st, Jankovic said that it is a common requirement in the football world to control the body fat rate of players below 10%. On the morning of the 2nd, the national team measured the body fat percentage of some players, and the overall situation is good. Even if some players have not yet reached the standard, Jankovic hopes that they will reach the standard as soon as possible through the next training. The national team also trained in the gym in the morning to improve their strength through muscle stimulation.

The warm-up match opponents of the national football team in Haikou have not yet been fully determined, but since there are many club teams in Haikou for winter training, it is not difficult to find warm-up match opponents. The two friendly matches between the national football team and the New Zealand team will be held in Auckland and Wellington on March 23 and 26 respectively.

