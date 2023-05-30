Restrictions and the possibility of taking pictures with the cup, or How will the final of the Conference League affect life in Prague?

So what to expect during the football holiday, when the players of Fiorentina and West Ham compete for the prestigious trophy in Eden? “There will be traffic restrictions. On the day of the match, there will be road closures around the stadium, communication with citizens will begin at the end of May so that people will know about everything in time,” says FAČ project manager Michal Zajac, who is in charge of the event in terms of organization.

In view of the start of the match (21:00) and the possible extension or penalties, for example, the metro operation will be extended until two in the morning. For ticket holders, movement around Prague via the metro, trams or buses will be free. “We actually have an agreement with the transport company to provide free fares. It’s primarily because of the finalists. I can’t imagine that all the fans will buy a ticket somewhere. It was also UEFA’s request that we limit problems on trains and the subway as much as possible,” explains Zajac, who, among other things, also took care of the recent MOL Cup final at Letná between Slavia and Sparta.

Letná will be an important place this time as well, even though the match itself is taking place in Vršovice. There will be a fan zone on the Letenská plain for West Ham fans who cannot get directly to the stadium. A space awaits Fiorentina fans at the Exhibition Center in Holešovice. While connections will be strengthened from Letná to, for example, the Želivského metro station, a special train will run from Holešovice to the station in Eden, which is only a few tens of meters from the stadium.

A rush of thousands of fans can be expected. Just over 5,000 supporters of each club can fit in the stands directly at the match. The total number of people who will arrive in Prague not only from England and Italy cannot be determined at the moment. “We have registered some numbers in the media, we are checking with all interested parties. The specific number will be known closer to the match according to the number of planes, tickets purchased and other things,” states Zajac.

FAČR has been coordinating everything for several months with the police, the Prague municipality and the leadership of parts of the capital, primarily Prague 10 and 7. Increased surveillance will not only be in the already mentioned places, but logically also in the center, where the crowd will most likely move afterwards.

Distribution of tickets Capacity for the final 18,000 spectators Number for each club Just over 5,000 Free sale 2 000 UEFA needs The remaining 5 to 6,000

The trophy for the winner is certainly an attraction. Fans will be able to take pictures with her, specifically on Tuesday, June 6, and then on Wednesday on the day of the match in front of Prague’s Rudolfinum.

Photo: FAČR Fiorentina and West Ham will compete for this cup in the Conference League final in Eden on Wednesday, June 7.

The stadium itself, which under normal circumstances belongs to Slavia, will also undergo a major transformation. The arena will be dressed in green and black colors for the finals, which symbolize the Conference League. “We are taking over the stadium right after the end of the Fortuna League and the assembly work will begin. A VIP tent 30 by 50 meters will be erected, which will serve as additional facilities for partners. Energy self-sufficiency had to be strengthened. New cabinets were made for the guests’ dressing room,” outlines Zajac.

Preparations for the entire event have been going on for more than a year. “One of the most important documents for the candidacy was the complete preparation regarding the stadium, background, infrastructure. We also had to select 15 hotels around Prague, all of them to be booked for partners,” Zajac further mentions.