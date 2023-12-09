Home » result and minute by minute score of the La Liga match
Sports

result and minute by minute score of the La Liga match

by admin
result and minute by minute score of the La Liga match

Real Madrid visit today Betis in their match at the Benito Villamarin, looking for a new triumph that will keep them at the top of the LaLiga classification. Real Madrid currently shares the top spot with Girona, both teams having 38 points.

Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid has accumulated three consecutive victories in LaLiga and has gone nine games without losing, with their only defeat of the season coming two and a half months ago in a derby against Atlético de Madrid.

Additionally, in a season that began with difficulties due to numerous injuries, Real Madrid has showcased the huge potential of its squad with key performances from players like Jude Bellingham, Brahim, Joselu, Lunin, and Dani Ceballos. Brazilian player Rodrygo has also been in impressive form, scoring in five consecutive games.

Betis, on the other hand, has not lost a league game since matchday 5 when they were defeated by Barcelona.

Real Madrid’s squad for today’s match includes players such as Lucas, Rudiger, Alaba, Duckweed, Valverde, and Bellingham, while Betis will be fielding the likes of Rui Silva, Ruibal, Pezzella, Abde, Isco, and Willian Jose.

The game is expected to be intense, with both teams aiming for victory. The match will be viewed live through Movistar+ and minute by minute updates will be available through various sources. The matchup holds significance as Real Madrid aims to maintain their league leadership status and Betis seeks to climb the ranks.

See also  Da Rold is looking for the company on the field of the leaders

You may also like

CBA reappears huge controversy over penalty decision. James...

Gloves off! Extraliga offered a number of great...

Nine surprising facts about Ohtani’s arrival to the...

A win against Bodø/Glimt could earn Club Brugge...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

CBA regular season: Liaoning Bengang loses to Zhejiang...

DFB goalkeeper ter Stegen undergoes surgery – sport.ORF.at

Rodríguez continues the rich Venezuelan tradition in Arizona

Is Manchester United’s fall the end of an...

The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup kicks off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy