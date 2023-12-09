result and minute by minute score of the La Liga match

Real Madrid visit today Betis in their match at the Benito Villamarin, looking for a new triumph that will keep them at the top of the LaLiga classification. Real Madrid currently shares the top spot with Girona, both teams having 38 points.

Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid has accumulated three consecutive victories in LaLiga and has gone nine games without losing, with their only defeat of the season coming two and a half months ago in a derby against Atlético de Madrid.

Additionally, in a season that began with difficulties due to numerous injuries, Real Madrid has showcased the huge potential of its squad with key performances from players like Jude Bellingham, Brahim, Joselu, Lunin, and Dani Ceballos. Brazilian player Rodrygo has also been in impressive form, scoring in five consecutive games.

Betis, on the other hand, has not lost a league game since matchday 5 when they were defeated by Barcelona.

Real Madrid’s squad for today’s match includes players such as Lucas, Rudiger, Alaba, Duckweed, Valverde, and Bellingham, while Betis will be fielding the likes of Rui Silva, Ruibal, Pezzella, Abde, Isco, and Willian Jose.

The game is expected to be intense, with both teams aiming for victory. The match will be viewed live through Movistar+ and minute by minute updates will be available through various sources. The matchup holds significance as Real Madrid aims to maintain their league leadership status and Betis seeks to climb the ranks.

