Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 in the match that kicked off matchday 13 of the Premier League. The Norwegian Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City in the first half, but Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized for Liverpool 10 minutes from the end of the match.

With the draw, Manchester City remains the sole leader of the Premier League with 29 points, but Arsenal and Tottenham have the opportunity to overtake them if they win their respective matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a crucial role in the match, preventing Manchester City from securing a win, despite Erling Haaland becoming the player who needed the fewest games (48) to reach 50 goals. Alexander-Arnold’s goal surprised Manchester City, which dominated the match from start to finish but was unable to seal the victory.

The recent match between the two sides left a lot to be desired, with Liverpool surrendering to City’s high pressure. City’s attackers put pressure on Liverpool’s defense and goalkeeper Alisson, creating several chances to score, but failing to capitalize on them.

Ultimately, the lack of precision from City’s attackers and key plays from Liverpool resulted in a 1-1 draw, putting Manchester City’s leadership in the league in check.

The tie will force Manchester City to wait for the outcome of other matches this weekend to see if they will maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

