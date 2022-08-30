The 96th edition of the Isde was shot in Le Puy-en-Velay (France). Spain leads the World Trophy, but Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States are chasing in a matter of seconds. Surprises in the Junior Trophy: one retreat each for France, Sweden and the USA

Matteo Solinghi





@

TeoSic58

The 96th edition of the International Six Days Enduro has officially started. In Le Puy-en-Velay the participants faced – on Monday 29 August – the first 5 special stages of the Isde 2022. The first of the three itineraries of the Six Days 2022, west of the paddock for a total of 300 km effective , saw the competitors riding for 8 consecutive hours. Five spectacular and technical Cross Tests (each of which between 5 and 7 km, in counter-slope and with a sandy bottom mixed with roots and stones) are the setting for the opening day of the race, seasoned with demanding and at times very difficult transfers. And if in the World Trophy, at the end of the day, we find four formations enclosed in a few seconds, with Spain leading and Italy first among the pursuers, in the Junior Trophy there was no shortage of twists, with three national drivers. leading players who abandoned the race early. A great opportunity for Italy, leader with the trio in the Blue Jersey.

Six Days Enduro 2022, Day 1 Francia: World Trophy — With five special stages won out of five, it is Josep Garcia who takes Spain to the top of the provisional race classification of the 96th edition of the International Six Days Enduro. The Ktm team rider ideally retraces the challenge of the last Six Days, when the head-to-head with Andrea Verona (Gas Gas) had now become a challenge within the race. And the new E1 world champion is 2nd overall at 23 ”35 from his Spanish colleague, with the Swede Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 3rd. But what counts most at Six Days is the consistency of the four drivers competing. And therefore Day 1 sees the Spanish team rewarded, with Jaume Betriu (Ktm) 8th, Marc Sans (Husqvarna) 18th and Bernat Cortes (Gas Gas) 27th. Almost a man marking that of Italy, which closely replicates the times of the Spaniards. Said to Verona, a bit surprisingly, Italy’s second best result was signed by Samuele Bernardini (Honda), 15th in his first day in a Six Days. “At the first stage I was a bit tense – Bernardini said at the end of the day – and I didn’t drive as I wanted. Then I became more confident and I myself was surprised by my driving in the Cross Tests in counter-slope. We are all very close, it is important to make less mistakes than others ”. Right behind captain Thomas Oldrati (Honda), while Alex Salvini (Husqvarna) completes the quartet with the 23rd best time of the day. Great Britain and the United States are chasing respectively 22 ”29 and 26” 10 behind the leaders, while France (with Christophe Charlier and not Loic Larrieu) is almost 1 ‘late. But everything is still to be decided, the Six Days has just begun. See also Udogie, the classic operation from Udinese: Gotti hopes to replicate the Molina coup

Six Days Enduro 2022, Day 1 Francia: Junior Trophy — Triple twist in the Junior Trophy: on Monday morning, in fact, the retirements of the Swedish Albin Norrbin (Fantic), the French Antoine Alix (Ktm) and the American Cody Barnes (Honda) arrived. Three important national teams in Six Days and – given the times of the compatriots still in the race – fearsome for the Italian team. In fact, Sweden placed Axel Semb (Ktm) in second position of the day among the youngsters, ahead of compatriot Max Ahlin (Beta). The best time of the day is instead of the French Zachary Pichon (Sherco), with the other transalpine – Luc Fargier on Beta – 4th. Without the retirements of Norrbin (engine technical problem) and Alix (electrical problem), Sweden and France would have occupied the second and first position respectively. The retirement of each driver, on the other hand, provides for a 3-hour penalty, which is added to the times of the remaining members of the team competing, effectively dropping the national team in question. Finally, a technical problem knocked out Barnes’s Honda, with Mateo Oliveira (Ktm) and Austin Walton (Husqvarna) both in the top ten of the day. On a day so full of twists and turns, the merit of Italy is to have three competitive and constant riders, good at staying out of trouble: Claudio Spanu is 7th with the Honda 250 4T, Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco 300 2T) he is 9th at his debut with the Enduro jersey and Enrico Rinaldi (Gas Gas 350 4T) is 11th. The result at the end of the day is an advantage of over a minute and a half over Finland (dragged by Roni Kytonen on a Honda 250 4T) and over 2 minutes over Great Britain, undoubtedly the two most dangerous formations for the remaining five days of competition. The president of the Italian Motorcycle Federation Giovanni Copioli, following the Italian team, was satisfied: “A good day, we have two very competitive teams and the riders faced beautiful and selective special stages. We are only at the beginning, Six Days is a very long race and anything can still happen. You have to stay focused but I see the guys very determined. The climate of Casa Italia contributes to the general harmony under the awning of the Blue Jersey ”. See also The Academy turns the page on the bench entrusted to Salterio

Six Days Enduro 2022, Day 1 Francia: Women Trophy e Club Team Award — Among the girls, the announced domination of the Americans is confirmed, dragged by an unstoppable Brandy Richards (Ktm). Jane Daniels (Fantic) and Mireia Badia (Rieju) lead Great Britain and Spain respectively in second and fifth place of the day. The French are constant, third ahead of Australia. Among the Clubs, victory of the day for Antoine Meo (Kawasaki), with Kevin Cristino (Fantic 250 4T) in third place and leader of a Club Italia fighting for the first team position. Our Tiziano Internò with the Husqvarna 450 4T Rally is 193 ° out of 369 at the finish (11 retired and an infinite number of drivers with penalties for not arriving at the time controls in time). “One of the toughest Six Days in recent years,” says Internò once the bike is put in a parc fermé.

Six Days Enduro 2022, rankings at the end of Day 1 — Six Days Enduro 2022, World Trophy ranking after Day 1

1. Spain in 2h 14’43 “88; 2. Italy at 22 ”26; 3. United Kingdom at 22 ”29; 4. United States at 26 ”10; 5. France at 59 ”93; 6. Sweden at 1’46 “81; 7. Australia at 3’35 ”31; 8. Belgium at 6’26 ”31; 9. Finland at 7’04 ”26; 10. Poland at 8’11 ”38.

Six Days Enduro 2022, Junior Trophy ranking after Day 1

1. Italy in 1h 44’45 ”77; 2. Finland at 1’32 ”97; 3. United Kingdom at 2’05 ”01; 4. Chile at 3’03 ”67; 5. Czech Republic at 3’24 ”05; 6. Spain at 3’25 ”92; 7. Australia at 3’48 ”72; 8. New Zealand at 4’04 ”58; 9. Holland at 5’54 ”95; 10. Portugal at 6’35 ”56. See also Russia, coach Karpin: "Miranchuk wants to play and is not happy now"