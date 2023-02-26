These are the results of the eighth day that has been held through Twitch

The Kings League will play its eighth day today

The day number 8 of the Kings League takes place today February 26. Here you can see the results of the Kings League as well as the scorers and the classification with the day already finished.

KINGS LEAGUE RESULTS

These are the matches, result and goals that have been played on this day 4:

FC Annihilators 4 – 2 FC Jijantes

First part:

Min 0: Jijantes wins the kickoff.

Min 8: Ibai Golazo for Annihilators

Min 13: GOOOOOOOOOOOL by Lluis Alsina for Jijantes. (1-1)

Min 14: Pau Mañé’s GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Anniquiladores (2-1)

Min 17: Letter from the Kings League comes out on 2v2.

Min 19: Goal by Jijantes in the 2v2.

Second part:

The second part progresses without great news.

Min 38: Aguirre’s GOAL for Annihiladores. (3-2)

Min 40+2: Annihilators sentence. (4-2)

The Barrio 4 -2 Ray of Barcelona

First part

Rayo de Barcelona wins the initial kick

Min 3: Goal by Ubón to put El Barrio ahead (1-0)

Min 18: Goal from Rayo de Barcelona (1-1).

Min 19: Goal from El Barrio (2-1).

Min 20+1: Goal by Rayo de Barcelona (2-2).

Second part

Min 30: Goal from El Barrio that goes ahead again (3-2).

Min 39: Great goal from El Barrio that devastates with a great heeled goal (4-2).

Ultimate Mostoles 2 – 1 Xbuyer Team

First part:

Min 4: Ultimate Móstoles goal that he had been looking for since the start of the game

Second part:

Min 23: Great goal from Iñaki for xBuyer Team with one of the best goals of the entire season.

Min 35: Great goal from Ultimate Móstoles after an individual play that leaves two xBuyer players on the ground. Arché assists Aleix.

Saiyans FC 1 -3 Kunisports

First part:

Min 5: Goal by Walter Montillo for Kunisports (1-2).

Goal by Walter Montillo for Kunisports (1-2). Min 16: Kunisports goal.

Kunisports goal. Min 19: Goal by Saiyans that brings the score closer to his rival against the one who is being ironically superior (1-2)

Second part:

Min 40: after a very weak second half, Kunisports scores the decisive goal (1-3).

1K x – Los Troncos FC

First part:

Min 1: Goal by Alberto Bueno for 1K after a mistake by the Los Troncos goalkeeper.

Min 4: Goal by Los Troncos by Edgar that tied the game (1-1).

Min 20: Goal by Los Troncos from a penalty in the 1v1.

Second part:

Min 20: Penalty goal by 1K special card. (2-2)

Min 31: Great goal from Trunks by Edgar. (23)

Min 33: Edgar scores again for Trunks. (2-4)

Min 37: The Trunks score again. (2-5)

Min 40: 1K makeup the result. (3-5)

Min 40: 1K scores at the end of the game (4-5).

KINGS LEAGUE RANKING

At the start of the fifth day of the Kings League, This is the classification:

WHERE TO SEE THE KINGS LEAGUE ONLINE

This fourth day of the Kings League can be seen through its official channel Twitch. Also, if you have a favorite team, each club president will broadcast their match through their own channel.

As in previous days, in SPORT You can follow with our live narration everything that happens in the Kings League, as well as the summary of the day, the reactions of the protagonists and the news that go viral.