Home Sports Results, classification and scorers of the eighth day
Sports

Results, classification and scorers of the eighth day

by admin
Results, classification and scorers of the eighth day

Act. a las 21:02

CET


These are the results of the eighth day that has been held through Twitch

The Kings League will play its eighth day today

The day number 8 of the Kings League takes place today February 26. Here you can see the results of the Kings League as well as the scorers and the classification with the day already finished.

KINGS LEAGUE RESULTS

These are the matches, result and goals that have been played on this day 4:

FC Annihilators 4 – 2 FC Jijantes

First part:

  • Min 0: Jijantes wins the kickoff.
  • Min 8: Ibai Golazo for Annihilators
  • Min 13: GOOOOOOOOOOOL by Lluis Alsina for Jijantes. (1-1)
  • Min 14: Pau Mañé’s GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Anniquiladores (2-1)
  • Min 17: Letter from the Kings League comes out on 2v2.
  • Min 19: Goal by Jijantes in the 2v2.

Second part:

  • The second part progresses without great news.
  • Min 38: Aguirre’s GOAL for Annihiladores. (3-2)
  • Min 40+2: Annihilators sentence. (4-2)

The Barrio 4 -2 Ray of Barcelona

First part

  • Rayo de Barcelona wins the initial kick
  • Min 3: Goal by Ubón to put El Barrio ahead (1-0)
  • Min 18: Goal from Rayo de Barcelona (1-1).
  • Min 19: Goal from El Barrio (2-1).
  • Min 20+1: Goal by Rayo de Barcelona (2-2).

Second part

  • Min 30: Goal from El Barrio that goes ahead again (3-2).
  • Min 39: Great goal from El Barrio that devastates with a great heeled goal (4-2).

Ultimate Mostoles 2 – 1 Xbuyer Team

First part:

  • Min 4: Ultimate Móstoles goal that he had been looking for since the start of the game
See also  From Maria-Juve, the decision in Ibiza: the holidays of Fideo

Second part:

  • Min 23: Great goal from Iñaki for xBuyer Team with one of the best goals of the entire season.
  • Min 35: Great goal from Ultimate Móstoles after an individual play that leaves two xBuyer players on the ground. Arché assists Aleix.

Saiyans FC 1 -3 Kunisports

First part:

  • Min 5: Goal by Walter Montillo for Kunisports (1-2).
  • Min 16: Kunisports goal.
  • Min 19: Goal by Saiyans that brings the score closer to his rival against the one who is being ironically superior (1-2)

Second part:

  • Min 40: after a very weak second half, Kunisports scores the decisive goal (1-3).

1K x – Los Troncos FC

First part:

  • Min 1: Goal by Alberto Bueno for 1K after a mistake by the Los Troncos goalkeeper.
  • Min 4: Goal by Los Troncos by Edgar that tied the game (1-1).
  • Min 20: Goal by Los Troncos from a penalty in the 1v1.

Second part:

  • Min 20: Penalty goal by 1K special card. (2-2)
  • Min 31: Great goal from Trunks by Edgar. (23)
  • Min 33: Edgar scores again for Trunks. (2-4)
  • Min 37: The Trunks score again. (2-5)
  • Min 40: 1K makeup the result. (3-5)
  • Min 40: 1K scores at the end of the game (4-5).

KINGS LEAGUE RANKING

At the start of the fifth day of the Kings League, This is the classification:

WHERE TO SEE THE KINGS LEAGUE ONLINE

This fourth day of the Kings League can be seen through its official channel Twitch. Also, if you have a favorite team, each club president will broadcast their match through their own channel.

See also  Inker: I can understand Fofana's choice if Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him after he stays in the team for a year – yqqlm

As in previous days, in SPORT You can follow with our live narration everything that happens in the Kings League, as well as the summary of the day, the reactions of the protagonists and the news that go viral.

You may also like

How Massive The NFL Really Is, In 4...

Milan, Leao on renewal: ‘I’m fine here, let’s...

Spezia: Simple, good point on a difficult field...

Infantino, thanks to those who helped me make...

Thiago Motta lesson at Inter from Bologna. Book...

Karius in Newcastle-Manchester United, how the return went...

College basketball highlights: Providence tops Georgetown on FOX

Pala Casino 400 highlights: Top moments from Auto...

Villarreal wants to leave behind the bad streak...

The debrief of France-Scotland in the Tournament: “A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy