Sports

Results of the Primitiva on Saturday, May 27, 2023

05/27/2023 at 10:05 p.m.

CEST


Check the winning combination, the complementary number and the refund, as well as the Joker

The winning combination of the Primitiva draw held this Saturday May 27, 2023has been formed by the numbers 46, 17, 18, 24, 25 y 2. The complementary number is 4 and the refund, the 4. State Lotteries and Gambling will celebrate the next Primitiva draw next Monday.

In the Joker draw the chosen number has been the 5421783awarded with 1 million euros.

How to play Primitive?

To play in the Primitiva, 6 different numbers are selected from a table between 1 and 49; the goal is to hit the winning combination in the corresponding draw on Thursday or Saturday, made up of 6 balls of the 49 that are drawn from the drum, which is commonly known as the 6/49.

The single bet it costs one euro and up to eight bets per ticket can be accumulated, choosing the 6 numbers in each bet. The multiple bet allows you to play up to eleven numbers per bet. The greater the number of multiples, the greater your bet and your chances of winning. An extra ball is also drawn as a complementary number, and another ball from a separate drum, between 0 and 9, which acts as a number of I reinstate. To win the biggest prize you have to match all 6 numbers plus the refund.

Can be played for one raffle (daily draw) or for the two draws of the week (weekly draw). With this last option you play Thursday and Saturday, having validated the bet before the draw on Thursday. You will get a prize if you match at least 3 numbers. The draws take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m.

