Original title: Resuming the first game at home and away, Shenhua encountered a personnel crisis Wu Jingui: almost not enough 23 people

The 11th round of the Chinese Super League reignited on August 5. Shanghai Shenhua played in Dalian Jinzhou Stadium against Changchun Yatai. This was also Shenhua’s first home game this season. For Shenhua, the lack of major generals is the biggest problem.

Before the game, Wu Jingui said: “Recently, the adjustment training was carried out. The players worked very hard, maintained a high intensity and a large amount of exercise. Although the weather was hot, the players were very dedicated and sometimes practiced twice a day. We are very familiar with Dalian, and the home court is also scheduled. In Dalian, the players also feel that it is the same as our home court.”

Foreign aid Bolanos said: “Tomorrow will be a very exciting game. We have practiced very hard recently, and we have practiced very well. I have been quarantined for a long time due to visa and epidemic reasons. In the first stage of the game, I have I also feel that I can’t keep playing the whole game. This interval is very critical and timely. Not only has my body recovered, but I also have a deeper understanding of Wu’s coaching philosophy, and now I can play the whole game.”

In this game, Shenhua Wu Xi, Qian Jiejie, Zhu Jianrong, Bi Jinhao and other players suffered injuries. In addition, Jiang Shenglong, Zhu Chenjie, Liu Ruofan and others were selected for the national team and played in the East Asia Cup. They are still in isolation, and the team suffered a large area personnel crisis. In this regard, Wu Jingui said: “Injuries and the absence of national team players are objective problems. We will not look for reasons and will continue to implement tactics. Although the central defender lacks Zhu Chenjie and Jiang Shenglong, Eddie, Jin Yangyang and Feng Xiaoting has recovered very well, and anyone who plays will make up for the lack of others. This game will be a test for our team, there will be difficulties, but the players will still play wonderful games.”

In the second transfer to Shenhua, Xu Yougang, Cong Zhen and Yang Zexiang were added. Regarding their participation, Wu Jingui said: “The three players made a supplementary report, which was very timely. Originally, the 23-member roster was not complete, but now there is no problem. Although they did not have any in the first half of the year I signed up, but I was very engaged in training and had no emotions. On the whole, the team was very united, and this atmosphere could allow the team to exert the greatest energy.” (Sohu Sports Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

