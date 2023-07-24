Home » Retegui in Italy, for Genoa the ‘hit’ is real – Football
Sports

Retegui in Italy, for Genoa the ‘hit’ is real – Football

by admin
Retegui in Italy, for Genoa the ‘hit’ is real – Football

The new Genoa striker Mateo Retegui landed in Italy in the late morning welcomed at Milan Linate airport by the rossoblù general manager Flavio Ricciardella. The player of the Italian national team had left yesterday from Buenos Aires arriving in Madrid today to then take a flight to Italy. “I’m very happy to be here, it’s an honor and I’m happy for me. It’s a dream. Have you spoken to Mancini? Not yet, it’s been a very long journey. Tomorrow I’ll speak and sign” were the first words to the journalists present at Linate.


Retegui will now undergo medical examinations and then reach the Ligurian capital and his new team in the next few days.


Tigre’s Italian-Argentine striker, co-owned by Boca Jr, will sign a 4-year contract with Genoa that will pay 15 million euros to the two Argentine clubs that own him. With Italy Retegui scored two goals in three games while with Tigre he reached 12 goals in 28 appearances.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Serie B, the results: the Var stops Cagliari, Genoa thud, Bari stop in Como

You may also like

He experienced a fiasco in Sparta, now the...

The Heroic Performance of Federico Valverde: Real Madrid’s...

Football World Cup: German show against Morocco

Setterosa super, Italy beats the USA at the...

Germany vs. Morocco live updates: Germany leads 4-0

around 200 free celebration sites planned throughout France

PSG could consider giving up Mbappé!

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will find out the opponent...

Mauricio Dubón’s 9th Inning Home Run Seals Victory...

Verstappen gets new Hungary Cup – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy