Retegui in Italy, for Genoa the ‘hit’ is real – Football

The new Genoa striker Mateo Retegui landed in Italy in the late morning welcomed at Milan Linate airport by the rossoblù general manager Flavio Ricciardella. The player of the Italian national team had left yesterday from Buenos Aires arriving in Madrid today to then take a flight to Italy. “I’m very happy to be here, it’s an honor and I’m happy for me. It’s a dream. Have you spoken to Mancini? Not yet, it’s been a very long journey. Tomorrow I’ll speak and sign” were the first words to the journalists present at Linate.





Retegui will now undergo medical examinations and then reach the Ligurian capital and his new team in the next few days.





Tigre’s Italian-Argentine striker, co-owned by Boca Jr, will sign a 4-year contract with Genoa that will pay 15 million euros to the two Argentine clubs that own him. With Italy Retegui scored two goals in three games while with Tigre he reached 12 goals in 28 appearances.



