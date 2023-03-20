Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Florence

The coach a few days after the match against the English: «The world has changed, all the national teams take on naturalized players. In Italy there are no players who can be called up». On the moment of Italian football: “Don’t talk about rebirth, the relaunch belongs to the clubs”

FIRENZE «Don’t talk about the rebirth of Italian football.” Great Hall of Coverciano, Roberto Mancini goes on the attack. On Thursday in Naples, Italy will begin defending the European title and will do so immediately against England, beaten in the final at Wembley in 2021. But we are already in an emergency and not just because of the injuries. The center forward is missing. «One of Scamacca, Gnonto and Retegui will play»



, the Argentinian native, who has just disembarked from the Tigre "and who has chosen the blue with enthusiasm". The coach explains the moment: «Years ago I also said that only those born in Italy should play in the national team. Unfortunately, the world has changed. All national teams, especially the European ones, take naturalized players. We have many foreigners who play in the youth teams and who, as they grow up, go elsewhere. The result is that in Italy there are no players who can be called up. Southgate complains? We are worse off and we have to find solutions». Looking beyond the borders: «The truth is that in South America they still play on the street and in those situations the kids grow up. It doesn't happen to us anymore."

And don’t talk to the coach about the relaunch of Italian football after the exploits of our teams in the European Cups: «The relaunch, if anything, belongs to the clubs. In the three that qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there will be seven or eight starting Italians. More than thirty would be needed, I’d be satisfied with 50 percent…. But anyway, complaining is useless».

As Mancio experiments. Retegui and the confirmation in blue of the young Pafundi, 17 years old, who Udinese keeps on the bench and who has played just 9 minutes since November: «My list is Pafundi and then all the others», the provocation. «In my day, at his age, the good ones were owners. And he’s good, I hope he can find space and stay in the national team for twenty years ».

The blue coach also takes issue with the short-sightedness of our clubs: «There are good young players who have gone abroad: I wonder why Sampdoria and Fiorentina, just to give an example, haven’t taken Gnonto, who is now a starter in the Premier League (at Leeds ed)? Also Oristanio he’s very good, but he ended up at Volendam, in the Netherlands. Zaniolo is the emblem of what I say: when I called him to the blue he didn’t even have a minute in Serie A, six months later he was playing as a starter in Madrid with Roma in the Champions League. There are spring games without Italians », the cry of alarm.

Meanwhile, the coach has to face the emergency ahead of his debut. Church, struggling with the usual knee problem, after having raised the white flag against Inter, remained in Turin for checks. Also Dimarco is injured while in place of goalkeeper Provedelwho has tonsillitis and has remained in Rome, has been summoned Meatballs of the Cremona area.