«Return derby against Inter? You also win two sets down»- breaking latest news

Of Mark Calabresi

Inter’s Fabio Fognini on the pitch against Andy Murray during the derby. AC Milan player Novak Djokovic making a hit and run at the San Siro. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, remained in the capital but managed to see the match, even if it didn’t go so well for his Rossoneri heart. On the eve of the eagerly awaited debut at the Internazionali d’Italia against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sinner tries to cheer up Pioli and his players with a tennis metaphor. «We didn’t start well, but I’m always positive and we played better in the second half – he says -. I believe in the team, and two sets down you can win».

Who knows if the message will reach Milanello, and who knows how Jannik will experience his tournament as the idol of all the Italian fans, who have overwhelmed him with enthusiasm every time he sets foot in the Foro Italico. For now, only for training, the last one with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov; from tomorrow, however, we get serious, with the fact that we play every other day which could be good for Sinner, who arrived tired in Barcelona (so much so that he gave up on Madrid) after the season on American hard-court added to the first appointment on earth, that of Montecarlo.

«I’m here to win as many games as possible – he admits during the presentation of the new Pigna school collection dedicated to him, in addition to the agreement between the company and the FITP -. In Rome there is positive pressure, people push me in times of difficulty and love me. The public will be a card to use as I already did in the Finals and in the Davis Cup, we Italians must be intelligent in using this plus we have». Sinner, before Dimitrov, also trained with Djokovic, who arrives at the Forum not 100%, but always as the reigning champion. «When Djokovic has had difficulties in the past he has always recovered, I think he will be ready for Roland Garros, which is his main goal. I saw him well the other day in training, if he gets through in the early rounds he’ll be the favorite again ».