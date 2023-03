The Biathlon World Cup is on the home stretch for the 2022/2023 season. At the penultimate station in Östersund, Sweden, the ski hunters had to do without their three Norwegian superstars Johannes Thingnes Bö, Tarjei Bö and Sturla Holm Laegreid, all of whom had failed due to coronavirus diseases. The Norwegian federation has now announced how the mass start race on Sunday (from 4:00 p.m.) will be approached.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook