Return of a legend: Marc Wilmots becomes sporting director at Schalke 04

There are moves afoot at second division Schalke 04, the German tradition club where Karel Geraerts (ex-Union) has been head coach since this season. On New Year’s Day it was announced that Peter Knäbel will no longer hold the position of sporting director.

It was already announced earlier that Knäbel would leave Schalke. Normally his departure was only expected at the end of this season, but on Monday ‘Die Köningsblauen’ reported that it had been mutually decided to transfer the position of sporting director to someone else. Our editors have confirmed that club icon Marc Wilmots will take over Knäbel’s duties. Wilmots is reportedly flying to Schalke’s training camp this week, which is on a winter training camp in Portugal. Last month, Wilmots would also have been in the stands during the home match against Greuther Fürth.

Wilmots is known in Gelsenkirchen as a living legend. In 1997 he achieved his greatest success as a player with a final victory in the UEFA Cup, the current Europa League. In 2002, our 54-year-old compatriot also won the German Pokal there.

Between March 26 and June 30, 2003, Wilmots was at the helm of Schalke 04 as interim coach for eight matches. He previously also trained the Belgian, Ivorian and Iranian national teams. In February last year, Wilmots was fired as coach of the Moroccan Raja Casablanca.

