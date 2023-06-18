Return of Mike Maignan “planned” with the Blues against Greece

Victim of muscle discomfort and spared Friday against Gibraltar (3-0), Mike Maignan is better. The AC Milan goalkeeper (27 years old, 7 selections) should start the second match of the Blues, Monday (8:45 p.m.) against Greece in the League of Nations. The tricolor coach Didier Deschamps confirmed his return this Sunday in Telefoot : ” It is provided. All players are available for tomorrow (Monday). I’m spoiled for choice. » Brice Samba, who honored his first selection in Faro, should therefore find the bench of substitutes.