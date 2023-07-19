Return of the Russians? It works, says Bach. He doesn’t want to punish for the passport

France is preparing to celebrate one year until the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris next week after difficult days of unrest in the streets. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach invited journalists to an “online roundtable” where he touted preparations, an emphasis on environmental sustainability and plans for gender balance at the Games. Unsurprisingly, most of the questions were about the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the Olympics. And Bach showed that the last months have confirmed to him that they should start as neutrals in Paris.

