Return only in 2024? Explosive speculation about a new comeback

Captain Manuel Neuer could be missing from FC Bayern much longer than previously hoped.

“Bild” reports on Monday evening voices within the club that consider a comeback only possible in 2024. “Sport Bild” also writes about a “change of plan” at Neuer in the next issue on Wednesday. His return is therefore more a matter of months than weeks.

That would be a momentous setback for FC Bayern’s plans. At first, both the club and Neuer’s environment were even hoping for a comeback at the start of the league. However, this has now been ruled out.

Instead, the German record champions are apparently threatened with a much longer absence from their keeper, who broke his lower leg on a private ski tour after the World Cup in Qatar and had already missed the entire second half of the 2022/2023 season.

On Monday, FC Bayern surprisingly confirmed another surgical procedure at Neuer at the end of July, which had been kept secret until then.

It was about “a planned metal removal on the right fibula”, which was “successfully carried out”, the statement said. “The Bayern captain immediately continued his advanced training,” the Munich team said.

FC Bayern: pain and setbacks for Manuel Neuer?

The surgery still had “a dramatic background” for Neuer, according to “Bild”. In the last few weeks and months, the 37-year-old has been tormented more and more in his rehabilitation training and struggled with pain and setbacks. Neuer is currently only doing careful training in the weight room, they say.

In the goalkeeper position, FC Bayern is extremely thin after Yann Sommer left for Inter Milan. Sven Ulreich is the only fit keeper in the professional squad.

Against this background, a number of potential newcomers were recently traded on Säbener Straße. According to “Sky”, the latest candidate is Argentine world champion Geronimo Rulli from Ajax Amsterdam.

