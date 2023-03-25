Home Sports Return to success for the Los Angeles Clippers, batted OKC
Sports

Return to success for the Los Angeles Clippers, batted OKC

by admin
Return to success for the Los Angeles Clippers, batted OKC

Return to success for the Los Angeles Clippers, 127-105 the final with OKC.

For LA, without Paul George, 32 by Kawhi Leonard, fourth performance of the month by at least 30 points with also 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Alongside him 24 from Russell Westbrook, who started in the quintet with also 7 assists and 8/13 from the field. From the bench 16 of Hyland with 7 assists.

For OKC 30 by SGA, 18 for Giddey with 3 rebounds and 4 assists, 16 for Jalen Williams. Right now Clippers fifth in the playoff grid in the West, OKC previously excluded from the play-ins but with the same record as Dallas, Lakers and Pelicans.

See also  Season off: world champion Schmid operated on after a cruciate ligament tear

You may also like

Kylian Mbappé after the big victory against the...

2024 Olympics: Olympic exceptions

Everton 1-1 Liverpool: Goodison’s record-breaking night ‘almost everything...

Krejčí did not remember the goal. Thank you...

Sweden 0-3 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick as...

Women’s slopestyle finals on Saturday

Doncic scored 34+10+8, Hayward scored 25 points, the...

Azzurri in Malta, Mancini seeks immediate reaction

EURO | Moldova – Faroe Islands 1:1, Moldova...

The 10 richest sportsmen of all time, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy