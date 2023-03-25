Return to success for the Los Angeles Clippers, 127-105 the final with OKC.

For LA, without Paul George, 32 by Kawhi Leonard, fourth performance of the month by at least 30 points with also 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Alongside him 24 from Russell Westbrook, who started in the quintet with also 7 assists and 8/13 from the field. From the bench 16 of Hyland with 7 assists.

For OKC 30 by SGA, 18 for Giddey with 3 rebounds and 4 assists, 16 for Jalen Williams. Right now Clippers fifth in the playoff grid in the West, OKC previously excluded from the play-ins but with the same record as Dallas, Lakers and Pelicans.