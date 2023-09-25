Return to the site of the Kanjuruhan massacre

Coming back to Malang is strange. This city in the eastern province of Java, which has almost 900,000 inhabitants, is located on a plateau 500 meters above sea level. Surrounded by mountains and volcanoes, it is certainly one of the most pleasant metropolises in Indonesia. The local team, Arema FC was the pride of its inhabitants But after October 1, 2022 and the stadium tragedy Kanjuruhan, time seems to have stopped. The enthusiasm for the blue and white jerseys has been replaced by bitterness and resentment. As you exit Malang train station, the three lions that symbolize the city and its surroundings are adorned with a large banner with the slogan “Usut Tuntas” (“Investigate Thoroughly”). The message is aimed at the authorities. The inhabitants of Malang are convinced that justice will not be served in this disaster.

In fact, on 1 October 2022, Malang and its football team hit the headlines around the world for the tragedy that saw 135 people lose their lives after the East Java derby between Arema (Malang’s club) and Persebaya ( the Surabaya club) at the stadium Kanjuruhan. Opened in 2004 and renovated in 2010, the stadium has, however, aged poorly. For this derby, 42,906 tickets were put on sale, despite an official capacity of 38,054 seats. It should be noted that three of the four stands are standing room only. The security measures for the derby are impressive, despite the fact that visiting fans have been systematically banned from traveling to Surabaya or vice versa to Malang for the past twenty years.

For this East Java derby, the crowd is white-hot and the tension palpable. On the green lawn, the match started badly for Arema, who after half an hour were already 2-0 down, but the home team managed to equalise. However, in the second half, Persebaya scored the third goal which earned them the victory. The first ever for Surabaya’s rivals on the stadium’s pitch Honor. At the final whistle the green and white players don’t celebrate but rush to the locker room. The Arema players are left sitting helplessly on the pitch. It is at this point that two fans invade the pitch. Others do the same, dozens and then hundreds pour onto the green rectangle, asking their team to account for this defeat.

La “Brimob” (la Mobile Brigade, a police unit in charge of security during high-risk matches) positions itself first in front of the tunnel leading to the changing rooms to protect them and at the same time tries to chase the fans away from the pitch. Some officers are calm, others more brutal. But then the clashes begin. The men in uniform retreat, then charge. In the following seconds, some members of the “Brimob” begin to fire dozens of tear gas canisters at the stands, more precisely towards the Curva Sud, one of the strongholds of the local fans, theAremania.

In its November 2022 report, the government-organized National Human Rights Commission estimated that at least 45 tear gas shells were fired inside the stadium. Some journalists say that 55 shells were fired. However, the difference in numbers is of little relevance, because according to FIFA guidelines, the police deployed around the perimeter of the pitch “shall not carry or use firearms or gas for crowd control.” Inside the stadium Kanjuruhanwhile police officers regain control of the pitch, others continue to fire tear gas in the direction of the South Curve and the East Stand.

The main drama however takes place in the South Stand, which is submerged in the fumes of the canisters. The Arema fans, including women and children, rush up the stairs to exit the stands. There are six exits, but the worst occurs between gates 11 and 13. Some stadium doors are still closed. One thing is for sure: even when they are open, they are too tight. At gate 13 there are too many people in the stairs, making it impossible for fleeing fans to get back. Furthermore, some stair railings collapse under the pressure of the crowd and dozens of fans fall to the ground.

On this cursed evening of October 1, 2022, the majority of deaths are caused by asphyxiation. It is the tear gas fired by the police that causes direct and indirect damage. The gas stagnates in the Vomitoriums and people trapped by the closed doors can only breathe the contaminated air. Other supporters lose their lives in the ensuing crowd movement, blinded by tear gas as they try to catch their breath. The toll is terrible: 135 dead and hundreds injured. “It was a massacre, not a riot. They were sitting in the stands, not doing anything, but they were still victims of tear gas,” says Devi, who lost her two daughters aged 13 and 16.

It must be said that the site and the stadium Kanjuruhan they are more than problematic in terms of security. Located more than half an hour south of Malang, there are only two rather narrow roads leading up to it. The stairs of the infrastructure are unsafe and there is no lighting inside and outside the enclosure. Furthermore, an official report had called for the match to be played in daylight to facilitate law and order, but the recommendation was ignored, as such a match attracts a larger audience if televised in the evening. Finally, the number of spectators was much higher than the official capacity, a classic in Indonesia for important matches.

In the days following the tragedy, the emotion is very strong. Stadium Kanjuruhan it becomes a place of pilgrimage where Arema supporters and the entire population of Malang come together to pray and pay homage to the victims. Furthermore, in the aftermath of the disaster, numerous prayer and solidarity vigils are held throughout the country. Rivalries are no longer so strong in the face of such a tragedy and delegations of Persebaya and Arema fans gather together. Furthermore, marches are organized in Malang against the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) and the heads of the police forces. The police are absent from the streets of Malang in the following weeks. The football championship is suspended for two months. There Liga 1 resumes on 5 December 2022 but behind closed doors until the end of the first round, after which the public can return, while the Liga 2 e Liga 3 they are definitively suspended mid-season.

The year 2023 sees the mobilization continue. The massacre trial, moved to Surabaya for security reasons, is a tragic farce. Six people are accused of “negligence resulting in death”, including three police officers. The verdict of March 16, 2023 condemns only Commander Hasdarmawan of the 3rd Mobile Brigade to 18 months of imprisonment. Two other officers are acquitted. Suko Sutrisno and Abdul Haris of Arema FC, responsible for security during the match, sentenced to sentences of between one year and one and a half years in prison. In August 2023, with the appeal to the Supreme Court, Wahyu Setyo Pranoto, the head of police operations in the Malang area, was sentenced to two and a half years while Bambang Sidik Achmadi, head of the Prevention Unit of the police in the area of Malang, to two years in prison.

The massacre provokes strong reactions and Arema FC is also accused by many local fans. This leads to a division within the supporters of the blue and white eleven. The main entity known as Aremania it split on 29 January 2023, when a demonstration outside the club headquarters degenerated and saw the destruction of the Arema FC shop. In the following days, eight fans were arrested. As of September 2023, I am still in prison. The collective is formed Arek Malangwhich organizes various demonstrations and supports the families of the victims and the eight prisoners.

On the evening of 10 August 2023, on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the foundation of Arema FC, Arek Malang gathers almost 5,000 people in a procession that ends under the town hall of Malang, demanding justice for the 135 victims. One of them, Ari, explains to me: “We no longer have any reason to support Arema FC because we feel betrayed. They should be able to admit their faults and take responsibility for this tragedy. They should tell the truth in court and give moral support to the victims’ families by accompanying them in their search for justice.” Many fans like Ari have turned their backs on their passion which was Arema FC.

The city of Malang, which has always been adorned with banners praising the blue and white society, is still full of vindictive slogans, even if a year has already passed since those events. It is enough to read the banners on the bridges, the graffiti and the murals to understand the anger: “We need justice” and under the famous slogan ACAB. But also “The lives of fans matter”, “Aremania murdered by the police” and “Murder of Honor, 10/1/2022″. A police guard post in the middle of a road intersection is covered with around a hundred posters produced by Arek Malang.

For the families of the victims, there was no justice but not even psychological and moral support. Juariyah, 45 years old lost her daughter Sifwa at the age of 17. “My daughter was part ofAremania and we started taking her to the stadium when she was two years old.” On the evening of October 1, 2022, Sifwa is also at the stadium with three of her friends. But after she leaves, her mother is unable to reach her on her cell phone. Juariyah is called at 3.00 in the morning and is told of the tragic loss of her daughter. Her funeral is organized with her family and neighbors. “The Indonesian state, the local government, the police and Arema FC paid us a sum of money after the tragedy, but I don’t need money, I just want justice.” But there was no justice in Surabaya. “It was like on television, it didn’t feel like a real trial. I went there with four other family members of the victims. I was not allowed to enter, I was ignored, but my lawyer and I insisted and in the end we were allowed to enter the courtroom.”

Today disillusionment reigns: “What I feel right now is a sense of oppression. It seems that justice does not exist in this country.” When I mentioned the approach of October 1st, she replied: “I can’t imagine the first anniversary of the tragedy. Arema FC is selfish because they continue to play while their fans are dead.” Malang and the stadium Honor they are not only the site of a football disaster, but also the symbol of a real injustice. On Friday 8 September 2023, the Malang police decide to close the case. Demolition work on the stadium begins on September 16th. Arek Malang tries to oppose, but cannot stop the work: “the stadium is one of the most important tests for justice to be done, proof of the ferocity of the police, officials and Indonesian football authorities who seem to turn a blind eye”. A very bad sign a few days after the first anniversary of the Kanjuhuran tragedy.

Sébastien Louis

