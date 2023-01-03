From the bottom three in value to the third place in the league, returning to the AFC Champions League after 12 years

In the recently concluded 2022 season of the Chinese Super League, the Zhejiang team defeated the relegated Wuhan Changjiang 4-0 in the final round, and used a victory to conclude their 2022 season successfully. In the first season of returning to the Super League stage, the team finally handed over 18 wins, 11 draws, 5 losses and 65 points, ranking third in the league, creating the best result since the team played in the top league.

If it is said that the three towns of Wuhan, which won the Super League championship this season, created the “Kaiserslautern” myth in the Chinese professional arena, then the newly promoted Zhejiang team won the third place in the league in the first season of returning to the Super League , Returning to the AFC Champions League after 12 years, this performance is also worthy of praise.

The third from the bottom worth hit the third from the bottom of the ranking

The thickness of the lineup lays the foundation for steady progress

If time goes back to May 26, 2022, the day when the Zhejiang team officially set off for the Haikou Division before the opening of the Chinese Super League this season, no one would have imagined that the team would finally stand in such a position after more than seven months of fighting. in one position.

Zhang Yadong, chairman of the club at the time, said that in addition to completing the task of relegation, the team must also strive to aim for the top ten in the league. But as the team tied for the third-lowest in total value among the 18 teams in the league, the difficulty of the top ten can be imagined.

In the early days of the league, the team struggled: they lost to the defending champion Shandong Taishan with a goal in the first game, and did not score the team’s first return to the Chinese Super League until the third round, and did not usher in their first win of the season until the fifth round… If it were not for the fact that there were three teams The team with a very bad situation is “at the bottom”. Perhaps the Zhejiang team will struggle to relegation early from the beginning of the season.

Fortunately, the team’s solid footing in lineup stability and club operation guarantee helped the team survive that difficult time. After losing 0 to 1 to Henan Songshan Longmen in the 8th round of the league, the Zhejiang team started a wave of 14 unbeaten rounds (8 wins and 6 draws) for nearly four months, and the team ranking has always been in the top six.

The team’s four foreign aids Mu Xiekui (18 goals), Evolo (10 goals), Frank (13 goals) and Matthews (5 goals) jointly contributed 46 goals, of which Mu Xiekui was the most With his outstanding performance this season, he became the top scorer in team history. The strong performance of foreign players has become a strong guarantee for the team to move forward steadily.

At the same time, Lucas and Zhang Jiaqi, who joined the team this season, have both played their own worth: the former has experienced two long absences due to injuries, and is still the pinnacle of the team’s defense. The latter made up for the team’s lack of hardness in the midfield by virtue of its strong interception and stable air control ability. The number of goals conceded by the team has always been ranked among the top three in the league, which is inseparable from the efforts of the two on the defensive end.

In addition, in terms of domestic players, Gu Chao, Cheng Jin, Yao Junsheng, Gu Bin, Dong Yu, Yue Xin, etc. have performed well enough in their respective positions, and each has goals or assists. And Zhao Bo, Sun Zhengao, Gaudi, Long Wei, Zhong Haoran, Wang Dongsheng and other substitute and rotation players can also become a necessary part of filling the vacancy in the lineup in the limited playing time. Sufficient lineup thickness has become an important foundation for the Zhejiang team to go from the bottom three in the league to the bottom three in the league.

Multi-party joint efforts to promote home games

Zhejiang fans find “little luck”

The past season has been a rough one for the Chinese Super League and Chinese professional football. From the centralized game system at the beginning, to the conditional and gradual restoration of home and away games after the end of the first stage, and then to the home and away games in the final stage in parallel with the game system. The Chinese Super League, which expanded to 18 teams for the first time, overcame various difficulties and experienced many tests before it was able to successfully complete the game.

For the Zhejiang team, thanks to the effective implementation of epidemic prevention and control work in various parts of the province, starting from August 28, the team has played 12 home games at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center, including 11 Chinese Super League games and 1 One-eighth of the FA Cup. Among all the 18 teams in the Chinese Super League, there are not many teams that can have so many real “home games”. On this field, the Zhejiang team remained unbeaten with 9 wins and 3 draws. The strong support at home is one of the important conditions for the team’s strong performance this season.

In order to strive for the home game, the Zhejiang Football Association and the Huzhou Municipal Government have been actively cooperating with the club to facilitate the resumption of the home game. At the end of the first stage of the Chinese Super League this season, after receiving the news that the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation resumed the home and away games of the league, Huzhou also responded immediately, and cooperated with the Zhejiang Football Association and the Zhejiang team to undertake various matters related to home games , and in mid-July submitted the confirmation letter to host the Zhejiang team’s home game, and finally in the 15th round of the league match with the Hebei team, the team returned to the home game after a lapse of 1030 days.

For Zhejiang fans, the resumption of home games also allowed them to regain the memories of cheering for the team in the stands of Huanglong Sports Center. Although due to various reasons, the number of people open for home games this season is limited, and individual games are not open to the public. But being able to fight together on the same field as the twelfth member of the team is a kind of “little fortune” for Zhejiang fans.

The multi-line attack in the youth arena has achieved a lot of victories

Deeply cultivating youth training and looking forward to cultivating more new shoots

There are many impressive games for the Zhejiang team this season, among which the penultimate round away game against the three towns of Wuhan is particularly commendable. At that time, the Zhejiang team was also facing a large area of ​​player health problems, and it was very likely that Tianjin and Meizhou had to abstain. But in the end the team gathered enough people to go to Wuhan to compete.

Among them, Liu Haofan, Abu, and Bao Shengxin, three young players who were going to the U19 national training team, also applied for an extension of registration and went to the away game with the team. In that game, the Zhejiang team started three U23 players, which was also the game with the most starting U23 players in the team league this season.

When it comes to training young players, the Zhejiang team has always been well-known in domestic football. The number of players who have entered national teams at all levels from the Greentown Youth Training has exceeded 160 in the past 24 years. Players such as Zhang Yuning, Xie Pengfei, and Shi Ke who are active in the Chinese Super League today are all representatives of outstanding players from the 1997 and 1993 age groups of the Greentown Youth Training.

In 2021, the Zhejiang U20 men’s football team, which is composed of players from the 2001 and 2002 age groups of the Greentown Youth Training, won the championship of the men’s football team in this group at the 14th National Games. This is also the first time in the history of Zhejiang football. The champion of the National Games competitive men’s football event. The Zhejiang team, which has been cultivating youth training for many years, is beginning to usher in the harvest season.

In 2022, the club’s U17A team and U13 team won the championship and third place respectively in the first China Youth Football League, the U15 team won the Haiyang “Lihao Cup” Elite Invitational Championship, and the U11 and U10 teams successively won the National Football School League Cup Win the first prize. In addition, teams at all levels have also achieved a lot in many invitational tournaments across the country.

In addition to the results on the field, the youth training department of the team released the “Zhejiang Professional Football Club Youth Training Outline” at the beginning of last year. Standardization and guidance provide a strong guarantee for the training and success of the club echelon. In terms of social popularity, the club’s popular coach Dashan Zhenren’s football experience class is already a well-known online celebrity brand course for the club.

On January 14, the club is about to celebrate its 25th birthday. On the road ahead, deep cultivation of youth training will still be the foundation of the team.