Original title: Returning to the South Korean national team, Sun Zhunhao’s hopes of playing in the World Cup have greatly increased, and the Shandong team’s title defense hangs?

At 9:30 a.m. on September 13th, the Korean Football Association held a press conference to announce the list of national teams preparing for the two warm-up matches in September. Shandong Taishan player Sun Zhunhao, who had been missed from the East Asia Cup due to injury, returned to the country this time. team.

South Korea will face Costa Rica and Cameroon in two warm-up matches in September, and this is the last chance for Son, who is aiming to join the team in the World Cup. Due to a knee injury in the Chinese Super League, Sun Zhunhao missed the East Asian Cup with the South Korean team. Fortunately, during the recuperation period, Sun Zhunhao received the full help of his old club Jeonbuk Hyundai Team, and Sun Zhunhao returned to Shandong on August 21. Team, and made his debut in the match with Wuhan Yangtze River Team on the 27th. In the match of Shanghai Shenhua Team, Sun Zhunhao made an own goal for his opponent, but in the end Shandong team lost the game 1-2.

In the East Asia Cup when Son Junho was absent, Paul Bento tried to push the central defender Kwon Jingwon into the defensive midfield position, resulting in a 0-3 defeat to Japan by South Korea. Therefore, as the main candidate for the defensive midfielder, Son Zhunhao’s role cannot be ignored. But for the Shandong team, who is aiming to defend the title, Sun Zhunhao’s absence is undoubtedly a huge blow. In addition to missing the Chinese Super League in September and early October, if Sun Zhunhao eventually accompanies the team to the World Cup, then he will Missed all Chinese Super League matches in November and December.

The Korean team list is attached:

Goalkeepers: Song Bum-geun (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Cho Hyun-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Seung-gyu (Riyadh Youth);

Defenders: Yoon Jong-kyu (Seoul FC), Hong Zhe (Daegu), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Cho Youmin (Daejeon Citizen), Kwon Kyung-won (Osaka Gamba), Kim Min-ja (Naples), Kim Young-kwon (Ulsan Hyundai);

Midfielders: Yang Hyun Joon (Gangwon FC), Na Sang Ho (Seoul FC), Hwang Hee Chan (Wolves), Son Heung Min (Tottenham), Lee Kang In (Mallorca), Jung Woo Young (Freiburg), Kwon Chang Hoon (Kim Chun Sang Moo) ), Lee Jae Sung (Mainz), Hwang In Bum (Olympiacos), Son Joon Ho (Shandong Taishan), Baek Seung Ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Jung You Young (Sade);

Forwards: Hwang Eui-suk (Olympiacos), Cho Kyu-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai)

