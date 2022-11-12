Home Sports Revealed what Wanda Nara asks to advertise a product on Instagram
Revealed what Wanda Nara asks to advertise a product on Instagram

Revealed what Wanda Nara asks to advertise a product on Instagram

Wanda Nara is a football agent, mother of five and, above all, a great entrepreneur

Wanda Nara she is a football agent, mother of five children and, above all, a great entrepreneur. The Argentine showgirl has her own cosmetics company and turns everything she touches into gold. Wanda boasts more than 15.5 million followers on his Instagram account, so his claims about advertising products or services are skyrocketing.

So much so that the price of Wanda who makes a ‘post’ on her social networks is already up to the best ‘influencers’. “Wanda charges a Stories between 1 and 2 million pesos and that’s what they ask for the most even if it only lasts 24 hours“, explained in the Argentine television program ‘A la Tarde’. The showgirl’s request varies from 6 to 12 thousand euros.

