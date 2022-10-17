Home Sports Revealing the U17 women’s football opponents in the life and death battle: the two are Tang Jiali’s teammates who lost to Germany in the European Cup_Spain_Match_China
Sports

Revealing the U17 women’s football opponents in the life and death battle: the two are Tang Jiali’s teammates who lost to Germany in the European Cup_Spain_Match_China

by admin
Revealing the U17 women’s football opponents in the life and death battle: the two are Tang Jiali’s teammates who lost to Germany in the European Cup_Spain_Match_China

Original title: Revealing the U17 women’s football opponents in life and death: the two are Tang Jiali’s teammates who lost to Germany in the European Cup

At 19:00 on October 18th, Beijing time, China‘s U-17 national women’s football team will usher in the third group stage opponent Spain.

Spain is a strong country in women’s football in the world. In the latest FIFA rankings, Spain’s women’s football team ranked sixth in the world. In terms of youth women’s football, Spain’s U-20 women’s football team won the U20 Women’s World Cup just concluded in August; Spain’s U-17 women’s football team was the champion of the 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup. In the European Cup, they only lost to Germany on penalties in the final and finished runner-up.

The Spanish team participating in the current U-17 Women’s World Cup has basically extended the team that won the European runner-up in May. Several players have already entered the La Liga first team. Among them, No. 5 Sandra Villafane and No. 17 Marina Rivas are Tang Jiali’s teammates in Madrid CFF. The attack points in the team are relatively scattered. The two goals in the first two games of this competition were scored by No. 11 Horna Amesaga and No. 2 Judy Puyols.

Spain were generally considered the strongest team in Group C before the game, but they were upset by Mexico in the second round. At present, the four teams in Group C have 3 points together. In the final round, the Chinese U-17 women’s football team will challenge Spain. Only by defeating Spain can the Chinese U-17 women’s football team qualify for the group stage.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  There are fewer than 12 players in Wuhan Yangtze River, and they have not booked their tickets to Meizhou_Chinese Football Association_Question_Match

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Bolaffi auction: a Guzzi 750 scooter is also...

All-round performance!Fan Ziming scored 12+10+4 in three quarters,...

Little Blacksmith is online!Messi’s free kick is the...

Udinese, Sottil after the draw against Lazio: “We...

Mbappe refutes winter window transfer rumors: 100% fake...

Hockey Cortina, bitter penalties. The eighth success in...

Looking forward to the summit meeting – an...

Juve, Pogba starts again in the group and...

La Voghe doesn’t want to stop but Binasco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy