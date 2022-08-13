MUNICH. The technicians say he is the man of the future, he prepares himself with a great present. Splendid bronze in the individual pursuit of the Italian Manlio Moro at the European Track Championships in Munich, where the multidisciplinary continental event is underway.

In the “final” the twenty year old Zalf Euromobil rider Désirée Fior beat the British Charlie Tanfield with a time of 4’15 “362, after setting the fourth best time in qualifying.

Moro, one of the few to save himself from the blue quartet protagonist on Friday of a negative test in the team pursuit – without the Friulian Jonathan Milan and without Filippo Ganna -, confirms that he possesses a crystalline talent: in July he had conquered the bronze at the Under 23 European Championships , repeating the result of 2021.

Manlio Moro, twenty years old, from Azzano Decimo, in the stages of the departure

The Italian had the better of a race conducted from start to finish, in which in the first laps he acquired the advantage he was able to defend, revealing, in addition to great explosiveness, an uncommon tactical reading ability for a athlete of his age. “It’s an absurd emotion, I didn’t expect it. But this is only the starting point, ”said the man from Azana, drunk with joy. “Now I hope for a call-up to the World Cup in October”.

An all-round performance that projects him onto the international stage with even more force: in the quartet, at the Paris 2024 Games, he could also be there together with Milan. Moro third, Davide Plebani second, knocked out in the final by another terrible youngster, the German class 2001 Nicolas Heinrich. Four medals yesterday, another two bronzes brought Miriam Vece in the 500 meters and Vittoria Guazzini in the pursuit. Bad crash for Letizia Paternoster during the elimination final.