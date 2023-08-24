revenge of Tentoglou in the long jump, beautiful Jamaican surprises on the track

Miltiadis Tentoglou is the long jump world champion. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Since the beginning of these world championships, the competitions have offered first-rate shows, like the victory in the high jump of Gianmarco Tamberi, that of Laulauga Tausaga in the discus throw or even the coronation shared between the pole vaulters Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon.

Thursday, August 24 in Budapest, the long jumpers did not mismatch. And like the day before with the Norwegian Karsten Warholm over 400 meters hurdles, there was talk of revenge. The Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, deprived of the world title last year in Eugene (United States) on a last jump from the Chinese surprise Jianan Wang, played the same trick on the Jamaican Wayne Pinnock.

Author of a jump at 8 meters 50 before his last attempt but overtaken by Pinnock for the benefit of the second best jump (8 meters 40 against 8 meters 39), Tentoglou landed at 8 meters 52 to close any debate. The 2021 Olympic champion did not do better than a third jump at 8.39 meters for a long time and, for one centimeter, he then saw the world gold medal fly away for the second time in a row. Until its last victorious flight…

Another Jamaican, Tajay Gayle, finished third at 8.27m, ahead of his compatriot Carey McLeod, also 8.27m, to the benefit of the… third best jump: 8.17m against 7.90m.

Unrivaled Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles

In the women’s hammer throw final, without the defending American champion, Brooke Andersen, eliminated in qualifying, the 2022 world vice-champion, Camryn Rogers, climbed to the top step of the podium. The Canadian won with a throw of 77.22m, ahead of last year’s bronze medalist, American Janee Kassanavoid (76.36m), who moved up a rank this year with second place. The bronze medal went to the American DeAnna Price (75 meters 41).

On the track, the final of the 100 meters hurdles was as expected extremely competitive. It was an outsider who created the surprise, the Jamaican Danielle Williams. The 30-year-old beat Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and American Kendra Harrison. Eight years after her title, the 2015 world champion took advantage of a race that was run slower than the heats and semi-finals suggested. In 12 s 43, she won by one hundredth against Camacho-Quinn and by three hundredths against Harrison.

The reigning world champion and world record holder, Nigerian Tobi Amusan, failed in sixth place (12 s 62). She had been suspended in July for three breaches of her doping whereabouts obligations before the decision was lifted by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) two days before the opening of the Worlds.

The lap of the track smiled in the men’s race on the young Jamaican 21-year-old Antonio Watson. Like his compatriot Danielle Williams, Watson surprised all the favorites at the cost of a breathtaking final stretch. He won in 44 s 22, ahead of Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith (44 s 31) and American Quincy Hall (44 s 37). South African world record holder Wayde van Niekerk finished in seventh place while Grenadian Kirani James was disqualified after crossing the finish line.

Antonio Watson celebrates his title of world champion in the 400 meters. BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS

In the absence of world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Dutch Femke Bol left no hope for competition in the 400m hurdles final. She won easily in 51s 70. Behind, the American Shamier Little and the Jamaican Rushell Clayton respectively achieved times of 52s 80 and 52s 81.

On the French side, while waiting for Kevin Mayer to enter the fray on Friday, who should start his decathlon despite his Achilles tendon pain, this sixth day of the world championships was not very favorable. The three tricolor runners – Benjamin Robert, Gabriel Tual and Yanis Meziane – were eliminated in the semi-final of the 800 meters. Only Jimmy Gressier’s qualification for the 5,000 meter final gave the Blues a little smile.

Anthony Hernandez

