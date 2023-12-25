Reversal, maturity, and expectations—Chinese Badminton Association Chairman Zhang Jun summarizes the national badminton 2023 _Guangming.com

Chinese Badminton Team Conducts Winter Training, Prepares for 2024 Paris Olympics

After a successful end to the 2023 badminton season, the Chinese national badminton team is now conducting winter training at the Training Bureau of the State Sports General Administration. The training comes as a crucial preparation for the upcoming 2024 season, which culminates at the Paris Olympics.

Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, spoke exclusively to Xinhua News Agency, summarizing the achievements and challenges faced by the national badminton team in 2023. He emphasized the three keywords “reversal, maturity, and expectation” to describe the team’s performance last year.

The team achieved significant victories, including three consecutive Sudirman Cup championships, the men’s team championship at the Asian Games, and the Asian Mixed Team Championship. Zhang Jun also pointed out the emergence of young players in individual events, such as Li Shifeng, Weng Hongyang, Liu Shengshu, and Tan Ning, signaling the team’s growing maturity.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Zhang Jun expressed the team’s determination to secure five individual Olympic championships. He stressed the importance of careful preparation, considering the fluctuating rankings and fierce competition in the world of badminton.

The national badminton team’s winter training includes a comprehensive plan to enhance physical fitness, prevent injuries, and alleviate mental fatigue. Zhang Jun also conducted a detailed analysis of each individual event, acknowledging the strengths of the players while highlighting areas for improvement.

In the men’s singles category, Zhang Jun emphasized the need to address mental challenges and improve stability, especially in matches against tough opponents like Viktor Axelsen. Similarly, in women’s singles, he discussed the evolving competition faced by Olympic champion Chen Yufei, acknowledging the need for younger players to support her in attacking formidable opponents.

The men’s and women’s doubles categories also received attention, with a focus on enhancing the players’ psychological quality, physical fitness, and game control. Zhang Jun underscored the potential for improvement and the intense competition in these events.

Looking ahead, the Chinese national badminton team is gearing up for the 2024 season, with a rigorous training regime and a strategic approach towards each individual event. As the Paris Olympics draw near, the team’s determination to secure gold medals remains unwavering, paving the way for an exciting and competitive year in the world of badminton.

