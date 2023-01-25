Men and women a harassment reversed: what would happen? She tells it in a way provocative the Roman actress Margaret Laterza (34 years old) in his monologue to “Le Iene”, in the episode of 24 January.

“Once upon a time there was a country where the women had always been in power. There were many ways in which they subjugated other genres, but two were particularly subtle and resistant” says the protagonist of the series “The Silence of Water 2”. And she continues: “First of all they had convinced men that their main value was the beauty and so men lived in the anxiety of growing old. Then they had spread a legend that men, unlike women, they weren’t interested in sex. They had even invented an insult for those men who lived their sexuality with joy, perhaps they were afraid that they would be distracted from their domestic tasks”. Then the actress continues: “The fact is that he used to hear on the streets of this town women addressing men with expressions ‘kill how much you are c…o today’ or ‘this place is full of c…o’. Or again: ‘Can you give it to me?’. Question that she often confused men. There was so much confusionwas a society surrounded by false myths, superstitions and this could only be reflected in the world of work”. And here is Laterza’s lunge “Even some powerful women used their position to obtain sexual favors for their subordinates”.

Described the parallel world where women have power and also abuse men, the actress clarifies: “In reality, most sexual abuse and violence happens to womenoutside and inside the world of work”.

A monologue that follows the statements made in recent days by the actress who in an interview denounced the fact that the movement “Me too” never arrived in Italy and recounting for the first time some harassment suffered during his career. “Violence in our world has been normalized: working with the body the line between lawful and unlawful is thin, if you complain it’s you who misunderstood” the words of the actress in reference to the alleged Italian mistrust and to poor incisiveness of a movement like “Me Too”, which abroad has unmasked numerous producers and actors guilty of violent behavior of a sexual nature.

As for personal experience, the 34-year-old told of the violence suffered by a Italian manufacturer. “He physically and verbally abused me on several occasions, pushing me against a wall and making inappropriate comments” are the words of Laterza who also goes into detail in the interview: “During an episode, it touched me in an unacceptable way, making me lose my composure for a few moments. Besides, she did disparaging comments on me in front of the entire crew, accusing me of not being willing to provide sexual favors. She even went as far as listing the names of other actresses that she, to her say about her, had yielded to her requests for her.” However, the Roman did not give in to her advances: “she told me that I was the only one who didn’t give in, I didn’t and I never worked with him again”.