As of: 03/14/2023 6:59 p.m

After reports of anti-Semitic calls in the BVB fan block at the Revierderby in Schalke, state security is now also investigating. This was announced by the Gelsenkirchen police. A police spokesman said that social media had become aware of this and investigations had been initiated immediately.

Borussia Dortmund had previously called on witnesses to contact the police. “Anti-Semitism is not an opinion,” wrote the Bundesliga soccer club in a tweet.

Anti-Semitic chants

The research and information center for anti-Semitism in North Rhine-Westphalia (RIAS NRW) had previously reported on the incidents on Saturday in social media.

“A Last Saturday at the Revierderby in Gelsenkirchen, anti-Semitic chants were chanted by some Dortmunders in the guest block. They wore uniform sweaters on which the hooligan symbol and the words ‘Fight together’ were printed in old German “, writes RIAS NRW on Facebook.

Call before kick-off

“Even before the kick-off, individuals from the group had addressed the opposing team and fans in a clearly derogatory manner with shouts of ‘You Jews’.”