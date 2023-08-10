Revitalizing the Guangxi Women’s Handball Team: A Path to Success

Guangxi Women’s Handball Team Makes a Comeback with New Partnerships

The Guangxi women’s handball team, known for its glorious history in the sport, has been inactive since 1997 due to various unfavorable factors. However, with the aim of revitalizing the team, the leadership team of the Guangxi Ball Games Development Center has taken bold steps to reform and innovate, leading to a resurgence for the Guangxi Women’s Handball Team.

In order to promote the development of the team, the Guangxi Ball Sports Development Center decided to seek help from outside forces and establish co-construction partnerships with strong teams. In January 2022, they signed a 4-year co-construction agreement with the well-known Jiangsu Women’s Handball Team in China, with the support of the Sports Bureau of the Autonomous Region. This joint team will represent Guangxi in various competitions, including the annual competition and the 15th National Games.

The co-construction agreement allows the Guangxi team to send coaches and athletes to the Jiangsu team for training. Already, one coach and 10 athletes are in Jiangsu, studying and training with the team. This collaboration has proven fruitful, with the cooperation and joint construction team achieving second place in the 2022 National Champion Cup, third place in the 2022 National Championship, and third place in the 2023 National Youth Championship.

The coaches and athletes from Guangxi have greatly improved through their exposure to high-level training and advanced concepts. They have also brought back their newfound knowledge to Guangxi, motivating other team members to progress. Additionally, the Guangxi Ball Sports Development Center has focused on strengthening the youth training system by supporting grassroots sports schools and expanding the selection and training of young talents. As a result, the upcoming 2023 Guangxi Youth Handball Championship will see a record of 8 participating teams.

To further support the development of grassroots women’s handball, the Guangxi Ball Sports Development Center has implemented pilot projects, integrated resources, and reformed the ideas and models of excellent sports teams. They have also taken back the management rights of handball referees in the area to ensure fairness and justice in refereeing.

Looking ahead, the Guangxi handball team is determined to play a significant role in the Youth Association, particularly in the upcoming National Student (Youth) Games, which will be held in Nanning. They have actively sought partnerships with other strong provinces, such as Jiangsu and Shandong, to build teams and increase their chances of winning medals. The cooperative efforts have already proved successful in the preliminary rounds, with the Beihai women’s handball team qualifying for second place and the Nanning women’s handball team entering the finals directly as the host.

The achievements of the Guangxi women’s handball team are the result of the correct leadership of the Autonomous Region Sports Bureau, the cooperation of all districts and cities in the region, and the passion of Guangxi sports enthusiasts. The Guangxi Ball Games Development Center is committed to further reforms and innovations, aiming to lead Guangxi women’s handball and other ball games to shine bright and contribute to the construction of a strong sports area and the revitalization of Guangxi’s sports glory.

