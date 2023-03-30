Right at the beginning of the season, hockey team Pilsen caused a big ruckus when there was a coaching change after the second round. Head coaches Václav Baďouček and Miloš Říha were replaced by Petr Kořínek and assistant František Bombic. “The team has changed a lot, it took some time to get used to it. But Martin (Straka) made a decision and did what he had the right to do. I respect it, but of course I didn’t agree with it,” comments Tomáš Vlasák, sports manager of the West Bohemian club, on the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

