The Turin team changes almost everything, green line for Genoa Acqui, salvation mission. The Tuscan Capannori aims high

GARLASCO

It will be a group A of women’s B1 with many interesting young people and values ​​to be discovered by scrolling through the market operations concluded by the next opponents of Ambrovit Garlasco.

Half revolution al Parella Turin which only holds three female players from the past tournament. All new direction and attack with grafts that, in case of positive chemistry, can place the team among the best equipped. Sextet: Polezzi (P. Trento-B1), Cicogna (O. confirmed), Deambrogio (C. confirmed), Mabilo (C. Caselle-B1), Dalmato (S. Monza-A1), Tosini (S. Pinerolo-A2 ), Fantini (L. Giorgione-B1). Coach Mauro Barisciani (confirmed).

The ambitious Libellula Good, expression of a strong consortium project in the Langhe, places some important hits placing itself among the potentially top-tier formations in this tournament. Sextet: Sturaro (P. confirmed), Valente (O. Giorgione-B1), Monzio Compagnoni (C. Terrasini-B1), Rivetti (confirmed), Faure Rolland (S. Pinerolo-A2), Iannacone (S. Crema-B1 ), Cammardella (L. confirmed). Coach Marco Relato (confirmed).

Newly promoted, the Serteco Genoa he made a historic synergy with Normac Genova just relegated to B2 and built an interesting squad with young prospects to complete the newly promoted roster. Sextet: Picardi (P. conf), Montedoro (O. conf), Poggi (C. Acqui Terme B1), Palazzi (C. a Agil Novara – B1), Vecerina (S. Ambrovit Garlasco – B1), Allegri (S. confirmed), Ghezzi (L. Albese – A2). Coach Matteo Zanoni (confirmed).

Few adjustments between the owners ad Acqui Terme who completes the squad with a series of perspective players and wants to save himself. Sextet: Cattozzo (P. conf), Tommasin (O. Baronissi-B2), Mirabelli (C. conf), Ruggiero (C. conf), Bondarenko (S. conf), Grotteria (S. conf), Zenullari (L. conf). Coach Ivano Marenco (confirmed)

. After the farewell of coach Stefano Colombo who returned to Florens Vigevano, Elena Ubezio, former central of the ducal club and now sports director of the Virtus Chiavazza Biella, confirmed a large part of the starting sextet, strengthened the center and fished a series of interesting young people. Sextet: Mariottini (P. conf), Gallina (O. conf), Biondi (C. conf), D’Adamo (C. Sangiorgio-B2), Frascarolo (S. conf), El Hajjam (S. conf). Coach Simone Marangio (new).

Many news and quality arrivals at the ambitious Tuscan club Castelfranco di Sotto that aims high. Sextet: Dell’Amico (P. Isernia-B1), Muzi (S. Sant’Elia-A2), Marocchini (C. Empoli-B1), Fava (C. Perugia-B1), Tesanovic (S. Capannori-B1) , Zuccarelli (S. conf), Thesis (L. conf). Coach Alessandro Menicucci (confirmed).

It sets no limits and definitely aims high Nottolini Capannori. Quality grafts for the Tuscan club that could make one more last shot to be on the front row. Sextet: Trevisiol (P. Udine-B2), Lunardi (O. conf), Salamida (C. Modica-A2), Mariani (C. Volleyro-B1), Coselli (S. conf), Sgherza (S. Ambrovit Garlasco- B1), Battellino (L. conf. Coach Stefano Capponi (confirmed).

After the promotion to B1, the squad was almost confirmed as a whole for the Valdarninsieme Figline and Incisa Valdarno who completes it by fishing a couple of young and experienced athletes in the Florentine C. Work still in progress at Volleyball boxes which for now confirms the central Fano, the director Garrafa and coach Sebastian Perrotta and construction sites are still open on Valentino Volpianese Volpiano as well as the Liberi e Forti 1914 Florence. L’Agil Novara will continue to face the B1 series in Trecate with the Under 18 formation connected to the A1 team. –