Reyer Venezia: official renewal of Jeff Brooks

Reyer Venezia: official renewal of Jeff Brooks

Umana Reyer is pleased to announce that Jeff Brooks has renewed his agreement and will continue to wear the gold-and-grey jersey in the 2023/24 season.
Arrived in Venice in the summer of 2021 Jeff has already made 102 appearances for Reyer, missing only 5 meetings in two seasons. In the last year he averaged 19.2 minutes with 5.6 points and 4 rebounds per game, always putting in great energy and willingness to serve the team.

“I am happy to continue playing for Reyer – he comments Jeff Brooks – is a great opportunity for me and for my career. I am grateful to have played for two years with these colors and now to continue to contribute to this club which is ambitious and wants to continue to grow. I feel comfortable with coach Spahija’s system, I will continue to make myself available with energy and a competitive spirit.
In the next season it will be essential to create a team spirit and unity throughout the year: playing for each other, always with the same determination and fun. I think we could obtain great satisfaction by taking one step at a time.
In the playoffs, energy, unity and spirit count more than talent and if we manage to build something important right away, I’m sure it will be a year to remember”.

