Home » Reynaldo López signs with Braves for three seasons
Sports

Reynaldo López signs with Braves for three seasons

by admin
Reynaldo López signs with Braves for three seasons

The Atlanta Braves have announced the signing of Dominican reliever Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year contract. Lopez, 29, will earn $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in both 2025 and 2026. The deal also includes an $8 million option for 2027 and $4 million in compensation. In a generous move, Lopez has committed to donating 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

In 2023, Lopez pitched for three different teams, posting a 3-7 record with a 3.27 ERA in 68 appearances for the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians. He had a career-high 11.3 strikeouts per 9.0 innings, recording 83 strikeouts in just 66 innings and securing six saves.

Lopez’s opponents had an offensive line of just .188/.226/.319 against his fastball, and by averaging 98.2 miles per hour with that pitch, he ranked in the 96th percentile in all of baseball. The Braves are looking forward to seeing his impressive performance on the mound as part of their roster.

See also  Roland Garros, Zverev: "Very serious injury"

You may also like

The rise of cryptocurrencies: an overview of the...

Bundesliga: Dortmund relapse against Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim wins at BVB: Beier’s double pack shocks...

Real Madrid and its starting 11 to face...

Carabao Cup, the result of the final between...

First farewell title for Klopp: Liverpool wins League...

Football: official dismissal of Dionisi, Sassuolo for now...

Why recreational athletes should train to their maximum...

LA Galaxy receives an Inter Miami that wants...

ATP Rio Open: Defending champion Cameron Norrie loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy