Reynaldo López signs with Braves for three seasons

The Atlanta Braves have announced the signing of Dominican reliever Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year contract. Lopez, 29, will earn $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in both 2025 and 2026. The deal also includes an $8 million option for 2027 and $4 million in compensation. In a generous move, Lopez has committed to donating 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

In 2023, Lopez pitched for three different teams, posting a 3-7 record with a 3.27 ERA in 68 appearances for the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians. He had a career-high 11.3 strikeouts per 9.0 innings, recording 83 strikeouts in just 66 innings and securing six saves.

Lopez’s opponents had an offensive line of just .188/.226/.319 against his fastball, and by averaging 98.2 miles per hour with that pitch, he ranked in the 96th percentile in all of baseball. The Braves are looking forward to seeing his impressive performance on the mound as part of their roster.

Share this: Facebook

X

