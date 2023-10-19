Reynoso’s Peru Struggles in Qualifiers, Leaving Fans Frustrated: A Closer Look at the Team’s Downfall

Peru’s national football team, La Bicolor, is struggling in the 2026 Qualifiers, currently sitting second to last with only one point in four games. Juan Reynoso, the team’s coach, is facing intense criticism for the team’s poor performance. From the lack of goals and shots on target to questionable player selections, there are no statistics that defend Reynoso’s decisions.

The team’s only point came from a draw against Paraguay in their debut match. However, they have failed to score in any of their games so far, making Peru the only country in the qualifiers that has not found the back of the net. Reynoso tried to defend his team’s goal expectations, but their average of 0.40 goals per game is one of the lowest among the South American teams.

One major point of contention is Reynoso’s player selections. He has opted for players from the local league, even though he acknowledges the shortcomings of Peru’s domestic football. This decision seems contradictory, especially when he does not include players from outside the country, such as Oliver Sonne, who has impressed in the Danish league.

Reynoso’s substitutions and tactics have also been heavily criticized. He often saves his best players for the end of the game, but fails to keep the team competitive until that point. Against Argentina, he made questionable changes, including taking out Paolo Guerrero and leaving André Carrillo as the lone striker, despite Carrillo’s recent injury and the presence of Santiago Ormeño, a recognized striker, on the bench.

Furthermore, Reynoso has failed to maintain the style and identity of the team. He has become more defensive, despite having players who thrive with possession and attacking play. The team lacks a defined starting eleven and a recognizable game plan.

The core of the team consists of players over 30 years old, including Guerrero, Carrillo, Luis Advíncula, Yoshimar Yotún, and Carlos Zambrano. While Reynoso aims to build a new generation of players, he has not given enough opportunities to younger talents. Players like Grimaldo, Bryan Reyna, Franco Zanelatto, and Jesús Castillo have shown promise but have not been consistently included in the squad.

One highly anticipated player, Oliver Sonne, who recently acquired Peruvian citizenship, has yet to be given a chance. Despite his impressive performances in Denmark, Reynoso has overlooked him and preferred local players who have struggled to make an impact.

Reynoso’s remarks both in press conferences and after matches have also raised eyebrows. He has contradicted himself by blaming League 1 players for not being able to play a full game, while also defending their selection. He has dismissed criticism of the team’s lack of shots on target and insists on focusing on the expectations of scoring. However, Peru’s offensive output is significantly lower than that of other teams.

The constant contradictions and lack of clear direction from Reynoso have frustrated fans and pundits alike. His press conferences have become shorter, but they fail to provide satisfactory answers. As the pressure mounts, Reynoso’s future as Peru’s coach hangs in the balance.

