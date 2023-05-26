Řezníček was chosen as the best striker in the football league, Krejčí as a midfielder

Although Brno fell to last place in the table on Wednesday before Sunday’s final round of the season, its top scorer Řezníček is having the season of a lifetime. The experienced striker, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on Friday, has scored 19 league goals so far this season and is one step away from the Gunners’ triumph. At the same time, he is only two goals short of entering the League Gunners’ Club for players with 100 or more hits in the highest competitions.

Řezníček clearly reigned supreme in the votes of coaches, captains of individual teams and selected journalists, beating the second-ranked Spartan Jan Kuchta by 65 points. Jan Chramosta from Jablonec finished in third place by another 50 points.

Sparta finally hit on reinforcementsVideo : Sport.cz

As the captain of Sparta, Krejčí led Sparta to the first league title in nine years, which Letenští finally won on Tuesday after a goalless draw in Uherské Hradiště in the penultimate fourth round of the superstructure. The 24-year-old Czech representative played only two rounds in the fall due to injury, but he got in top form in the spring.

Even though Krejčí played only 18 games in the league season, he scored 13 goals and is the best scorer in the competition among midfielders. In addition, the defensive all-rounder played a number of matches as a stopper. Krejčí was above all a specialist in penalties, he converted all eight. His penalty kicks were key at the end of the season.

The Spartan captain received 104 points in the vote and significantly surpassed fellow teammate Lukáš Haraslín by 51 points. Nigerian winger Peter Olayinka from Slavia took third place.

Penalties key to Spartan title. Debate in the Přímák showVideo : Sport.cz