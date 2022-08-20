It comes from California and fears neither the toughest roads nor the competition from ultra-high-performance SUVs. It comes from manufactured by Rezvani Motors, which specializes in supercar tuning. The Tank also has a six-wheel drive “brother”

Beyond fashion, SUVs are liked for their versatility and above all for the feeling of safety they instill thanks to the raised bodywork. But there are those who are not satisfied and expect more, perhaps a “hard and pure” 4×4 off-road vehicle. And if this is not enough, even this is not enough to aim for a vehicle out of the ordinary like the Rezvani Tank X, rather than a sport utility, a tactical vehicle in civilian clothes. A vehicle that certainly does not go unnoticed, but that can perform various tasks including that of protecting the occupants thanks to the armored version. The possibility of customization is wide, optional aside, the offer of engines impresses: petrol, diesel and hybrids with powers between 285 and 1,300 horsepower. No, it’s not a mistake and the price starts at $ 175,000, but can well exceed $ 500,000 by tapping into the long list of options.

Benzina, diesel e plug-in — Rezvani Motors, an American manufacturer specializing in high-performance vehicles based in Irvine, California, produces the Tank X based on the Jeep Wrangler, but with substantial changes in the bodywork and more. The petrol engines start from the 3.6-liter V6 with a power of 285 Hp and then arrive at the 6.4 V8 Srt Performance of 500 Hp, the 6.2 V8 Supercharged Hellcat Performance of 707 Hp, the 6.2 V8 Dodge Demon Performance of 1.000 Hp and conclude with the 7.0 Supercharged V8 capable of delivering 1,100 hp with 91 octane petrol and 1,300 hp with 108 octane E85 ethanol. There is also a diesel variant with a 3.0-liter V6 engine and 285 Hp together with the 2-liter plug-in hybrid. These are Jeep / Dodge engines modified by Rezvani, the traction is obviously integral, while the gearbox can be chosen between the six-speed manual and the eight-speed automatic. See also Ferrato del Motta called up by Italy

HERCULES, IL pick-up 6X6 — If the Tank is not enough, if you want a more imposing vehicle and perhaps also equipped with a load compartment, Rezvani proposes the Hercules, a pick-uk built on the chassis of the Jeep Gladiator. The peculiar feature is the double rear axle, the traction is also integral here, but being able to count on three axles we are talking about a 6×6 vehicle, or six-wheel drive. The offer in terms of engines is similar to that of the Tank with the exception of the 707 horsepower petrol V8 and the hybrid, both of which are not available. The list price starts at $ 195,000, but customizing it it is easy to exceed half a million.