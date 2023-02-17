Home Sports Rhys Webb: Wales scrum-half set for Barbarians return against World XV
Scrum-half Rhys Webb has played 38 internationals for Wales and two Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is set for a Barbarians return against a World XV in May.

Webb is in line to link up with Eddie Jones’ Barbarians squad to face Steve Hansen’s side on 28 May at Twickenham.

Webb, 34, previously played for Barbarians against England in 2019 and New Zealand in 2022.

Webb is set to join Ospreys team-mate Alun Wyn Jones in the Barbarians line-up if the region do not make the United Rugby Championship final.

The Baa-Baas are already lining up England internationals Jack Nowell, Jonny May, Dan Cole and Sam Simmonds.

The involvement of all English-based players is contingent on their clubs not being involved in the Premiership final, which takes place a day earlier at Twickenham.

Other players understood to have provisionally signed up for the Barbarians are South Africa and Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen, and 50-cap former All Black fly-half Aaron Cruden, while Fiji superstar Semi Radradra is expected to play for the World XV.

Former Wales international Kingsley Jones will join namesake Eddie’s staff as an assistant coach for the Baa-Baas.

