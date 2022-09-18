After the disappointment for the 4th place in the all-around on Friday, with the lack of Olympic qualification, in the finals for exercise the blue win with the hoops and are second behind Bulgaria in the mixed tapes / balls
After the disappointment for the fourth place in the all around on Friday and the consequent failure to qualify directly for Paris 2024, the Butterflies redeem themselves, at least partially. In the finals per exercise that close the World Cup in Sofia, the blues are gold with the five circles with a score of 34,950 ahead of Israel, silver with 34,050, and Spain, third at 33,800. Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Laura Paris and Dana Mogurean on the notes of “They Don’t Care About Us” by Michael Jackson obtained a grade of eight tenths higher than that of Friday (34,150) that of specialty.
In the second rotation, with Martina Santandrea in place of Paris, the Butterflies perform the routine with 3 tapes and 2 balls and obtain 31,450 still far from the potential of a very followed composition – it is a tribute to the history of Olympism – both for originality of the idea is for the difficulties. Better is only Bulgaria which collects a 33,300 which is worth gold, while bronze is Azerbaijan with 30,750.
