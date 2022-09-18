After the disappointment for the fourth place in the all around on Friday and the consequent failure to qualify directly for Paris 2024, the Butterflies redeem themselves, at least partially. In the finals per exercise that close the World Cup in Sofia, the blues are gold with the five circles with a score of 34,950 ahead of Israel, silver with 34,050, and Spain, third at 33,800. Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Laura Paris and Dana Mogurean on the notes of “They Don’t Care About Us” by Michael Jackson obtained a grade of eight tenths higher than that of Friday (34,150) that of specialty.