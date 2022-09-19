Xinhua|

In the team 3-belt 2-ball final, Bulgaria won the gold medal with 33.300 points, Italy won the silver with 31.450 points, Azerbaijan won the bronze medal with 30.750 points, and China, which ranked fifth in the qualifying round, finally ranked fourth with 29.350 points. .

On the 18th, the Chinese team was in the final of the team 3-belt 2-ball exercise.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Hao

In the 5-lap final, Italy won the championship with 34.950 points, Israel ranked second with 34.050 points, and Spain won the third with 33.800 points. The Chinese team ranked seventh among the eight participating teams.

With the production of the last two gold medals, the current World Championships came to an end. According to the announcement issued by the International Gymnastics Federation, this World Championships is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. According to the results of individual and team competitions, the Italian, German and Bulgarian teams will each obtain one qualification for the Paris Olympics rhythmic gymnastics individual event. Bulgaria, Israel and Spain have each qualified for one Olympic team event.