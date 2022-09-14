Home Sports Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, historic gold for Sofia Raffaeli
Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, historic gold for Sofia Raffaeli

by admin
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, historic gold for Sofia Raffaeli

ROME. Historic gold medal for Sofia Raffaeli at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia in Bulgaria. The eighteen year old from Chiaravalle is the new world champion in the circle.
With a score of 34,850, the blue overtook the home gymnast Stiliana Nikolova (33,400) and the German Darja Varfolomeev (32,150).
After the gold in the circle, Sofia Raffaeli made an encore by climbing on the top step of the podium also in the exercise with the ball with a score of 34,900.
Bronze medal also for the other blue Milena Baldassarri, third with 32,400 behind the German Darja Varfolomeev.

See also  Chelsea, Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams among the investors

You may also like

Juve, Allegri speaks after Benfica

Irene Papas-Penelope and the television season: when TV...

Chinese Super League-Xie Weijun scores Dili Murati injury,...

Cycling, Gp Wallonia: Van der Poel shot in...

Pioli after Milan-Dinamo Zagreb: “Happy but we could...

Inter, Inzaghi aims for Plzen “Important but not...

Horse riding: in the Pratoni del Vivaro off...

Alcaraz wins at the US Open He is...

European basketball championships, Italy-France 93-85. Azzurri eliminated, Pozzecco...

Kanzy, Broni’s Swedish pivot “I already feel at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy