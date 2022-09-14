ROME. Historic gold medal for Sofia Raffaeli at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia in Bulgaria. The eighteen year old from Chiaravalle is the new world champion in the circle.

With a score of 34,850, the blue overtook the home gymnast Stiliana Nikolova (33,400) and the German Darja Varfolomeev (32,150).

After the gold in the circle, Sofia Raffaeli made an encore by climbing on the top step of the podium also in the exercise with the ball with a score of 34,900.

Bronze medal also for the other blue Milena Baldassarri, third with 32,400 behind the German Darja Varfolomeev.