Rhythmic gymnastics world championships, Raffaeli's historic gold in the all around

Rhythmic gymnastics world championships, Raffaeli’s historic gold in the all around

Immense Raffaeli, the first Italian in history, to win the world title in the all around, the competition that brings together the four tools of rhythmic gymnastics. Sofia, who thus obtained an Olympic pass for the 2024 Paris Games, scored 133,250 points, leaving behind the German of Siberian origins, Darja Varfolomeev (132,450) and the Bulgarian Stiliana Nikolova (128,800). Fourth Viktoriia Onopriienko (125.050). Fifth place for the Italian Milena Baldassarri (124.900).

Sofia Raffaeli scored 33,800 points in the circle, 34,250 on the ball, 32,250 on the clubs and 32,950 on the ribbon. Since the first edition of Budapest 1963, no Italian gymnast had managed to get on the podium in the all around, a competition that has always been a land of conquest for Soviets, Bulgarians and Ukrainians. Raffaeli succeeds in the roll of honor the Russian Dina Averina who had imposed herself in the last four editions. Russia, absent in Sofia for the well-known reasons linked to the military invasion of Ukraine, has won the world title consecutively since 2009.

For Raffaeli it is the fourth gold in this world championship.

Tweet from Vezzali: “You are in history, the Olympics await you”
«There is no 3 without … 4! Congratulations to Sofia Raffaeli, the ‘atomic ant’, for an incredible world championship, where she shattered all Italian records. You are in history: the Olympics and a lot of satisfactions await you, we are sure! ». Thus, on twitter, the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, after the blue gold in the all-around competition, her fourth at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

